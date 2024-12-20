Foreign Ministry Emphasizes Significance Of Sustained International Support For UNRWA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 20 (Petra)-- The of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs emphasized that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which plays a vital role for Palestinian refugees and upholds their right to return and compensation in line with international law, is an essential organization that the international community must continue to support.Given Sweden's longstanding and support for UNRWA, the Ministry expressed sadness at the Kingdom of Sweden's decision to cease funding the organization and expressed hope that the Swedish government would revisit its decision.The Ministry's Spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah, emphasized the significance of the mandate given to UNRWA in accordance with its international mandate and the need for the international community to continue supporting the agency financially and politically in order to ensure that it continues to provide essential services to Palestinian refugees in its five areas of operation.He voiced Jordan's rejection of any measures that would replace the agency with other UN organizations, violate its mandate and powers, or reduce or divert the services it provides to refugees. The agency is solely responsible for providing these services in accordance with its international mandate, and its powers and responsibilities cannot be delegated.