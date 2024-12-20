More Than 10% Schoolchildren Have Vision Problems: Moph Study

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A study conducted by the of Public (MoPH) about visual impairment (VI) among schoolchildren in Qatar has revealed that more than 10% suffer from abnormal visual acuity (VA) measurements.

The research done by the Department of Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention Programme was published on Qatar Journal of Public Health.

The study was conducted to assess the prevalence of VI among primary and preparatory school students in Qatar as paediatric impairment has profound implications on the children's development, intellectual skills and quality of life.

The exercise has established a baseline data on VI among the target group, revealing that more than one-tenth of the students had abnormal VA measurements.

“However, further interventions are needed to improve screening strategies. Future research should focus on the causes of childhood VI and explore methods to reduce it, such as encouraging parents of visually impaired students to ensure that their children wear glasses regularly and attend annual eye checkups,” the study has recommended.

The Ministry of Public Health and the Primary Health Care Corporation recognised the urgency of a vision screening programme to detect visual impairment complications, highlighting Qatar's commitment to ensuring the eye health of children.

A school-based cross-sectional study was conducted among students in grades one, three, five, seven and nine in Qatar. School nurses conducted VA measurement using a Snellen chart placed 6m away, with an E symbol, in which the 6/6 line is the standard for normal vision. Each student's information was recorded in their electronic health records or in Excel sheets depending on public or private schools.

A total of 330 schools participated in this survey, with 99,379 students divided into 45,670 from government schools and 53,709 from private schools. The study revealed a high prevalence of undetected VI in 93,356 students from 330 schools. The prevalence of abnormal VA among students was 10.4% in government schools and 12.6% in private schools.

There was no significant association between VI and gender or nationality, although VI was higher in grades five, seven and nine, but not statistically significant. The proportion of visually impaired students diagnosed with refractive errors and wearing glasses or contact lenses during vision measurement was 14.7% in government schools and 27% in private schools

The MoPH released vision screening guidelines as a basis VA measurement, role description, and location planning, taking all precautions to ensure a safe and healthy screening process. The school health team includes licenced practical nurses, school counsellors, and school psychologists. Nurses in government schools are recruited and supervised by the school health department of PHCC. Private schools must have health personnel as part of the school clinic under support services.

According to the research team, the study has some limitations, including the lack of insights into the causes of abnormal vision among school children.

“Further study of low vision could help develop strategies to address the causes of low vision. Future research should focus on the causes of childhood VI and explore methods to reduce it, such as encouraging parents of visually impaired students to ensure that their children wear glasses regularly and attend annual eye checkups,” the report concluded.

MENAFN20122024000067011011ID1109018652