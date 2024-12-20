DPS-MIS Student Excels In World Scholars Cup Tournament In US

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) DPS-Modern Indian School (DPS-MIS) Grade XII student Edwin Daniel won four medals in World Scholars Cup of Champions at Yale University, US. He bagged in team quiz and individual writing, and silver in team writing and individual debate. The event brought together students from over 60 countries. Principal Asna Nafees has congratulated the achiever.

