KWA's Qatar National Day Gathering Celebrates Achievements, Heritage

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Kottar Welfare Association (KWA) - Qatar held a Qatar National Day meet in celebration of the country's achievements and heritage. The event presided by Mowlavi Imaduttheen Umari was attended by vice-president Sheik Ahmad, general secretary Mohamed Shiffan Sameem and others. In his speech, Mowlavi Umari highlighted the significance of the occasion, the role of the expatriate communities in supporting Qatar's development and the strong relationship between Qatar and its diverse population.

