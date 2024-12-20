Workshop On Generative AI In Reshaping Labour Market Held

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Civil Services and Development Bureau's Institute of Public Administration, in collaboration with the of Communications and Information Technology, represented by Qatar Digital Academy, has organised a workshop titled, 'Generative Artificial Intelligence: Work and the Future of Jobs'. The workshop was held remotely using Teams platform, with the participation from employees of the public sector in the Gulf Co-operation Council countries. It focused on providing a comprehensive overview of generative artificial intelligence concepts and its importance in reshaping the labour market, as well as the new roles and jobs that will emerge as a result of this technology. The workshop also covered various topics, including the definition of artificial intelligence and its fundamentals, and applications of deep learning such as natural language processing and computer vision, in addition to discussing strategies for utilising artificial intelligence (AI).

The workshop highlighted the potential of generative artificial intelligence in enhancing various sectors such as healthcare, education, and industry, while also addressing the importance of ethical frameworks and ensuring transparency when using these technologies.

The workshop is part of the initiative 'Innovative and Modern Training Solutions Aligned with Remote Learning and Training Trends', in co-ordination with the GCC General Secretariat.

