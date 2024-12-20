DPS-MIS Bids Farewell To Grade 12 Students

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) DPS-Modern Indian School (DPS-MIS) bade a heartfelt farewell to the Grade XII graduating Class of 2024-25 at an event with the theme 'Farewell Memories: To Infinity and Beyond'.

Chief guest Rocky Fernandes encouraged them to embrace the future with curiosity and resilience, while upholding values like integrity, compassion, and perseverance.

Principal Asna Nafees commended their contributions to pioneering events such as Teenpreneur and Hackathon. Encouraging students to traverse life's challenges, she emphasised the importance of responsibility, kindness, and staying true to the school's motto, 'Service Before Self'. She urged parents to provide unwavering emotional support as their children spread their wings and venture forth, embracing the world with courage and purpose. Vice-principal Soma Bhattacharjee encouraged students to embrace the final stretch with unwavering focus, seek guidance when needed, and face their exams with confidence. The ceremony was marked by captivating performances by the Grade XI students.

Head boy Abhimanyu Gupta, head girl Sansriti Sarraf, games captains Krishna Karthik A S, Kalash Vivek Raval, Disha Mitesh Patel and Anna Mariam John in their nostalgic speeches, expressed their gratitude towards the management, principal and the teachers. A video montage of the principal, vice-principals and teachers sharing words of advice and encouragement was the highlight of the day.

