IB Parks & Entertainment Expands Portfolio With Big Kahuna's Water Park Acquisition
12/20/2024
WEST BERLIN, N.J., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IB
Parks
& Entertainment
today
announced
the
addition
of
Big Kahuna's Water Park in West Berlin, New Jersey, to its growing family of attractions. Formerly known as Sahara Sam's Oasis, Big Kahuna's Water Park offers year-round, island-inspired fun for families across the tri-state region.
The park boasts over 70,000 square feet of water attractions under a state-of-the-art retractable roof, as well as a seasonal outdoor water park. Conveniently located just 20 minutes east of Philadelphia, PA, and 45 minutes west of Atlantic City, Big Kahuna's assortment of indoor and outdoor attractions make it a
premier destination for year-round water-themed entertainment.
"We are excited to welcome Big Kahuna's Water Park to the IB Parks family," said Gene Staples, CEO of IB Parks & Entertainment. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy, and we see great potential for collaboration with our nearby Clementon Park location to provide our guests with options to visit both Big Kahuna's year-round water attractions and the outdoor fun at Clementon Park."
IB Parks & Entertainment owns and operates a diverse portfolio of theme parks, water parks, and accommodations across multiple states. In addition to Big Kahuna's Water Park, the company's portfolio includes Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park Resort, along with
IB Campground and Indiana Beach KOA in Monticello, Indiana, Clementon Park & Splash World, located in Clementon, New Jersey and Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World, located in Grand Island, New York.
CONTACT: Tom Crisci, [email protected]
SOURCE IB Parks & Entertainment
