Umerov, Italian Defense Minister Discuss Equipping Ukrainian Brigades, New Aid Package

Rustem Umerov said this in a post on his page , Ukrinform reports.

“Had a productive conversation with Italy's of Defense, Guido Crosetto. The key topic was military assistance for Ukraine in 2025. We discussed prospects for equipping Ukrainian brigades with weapons and equipment,” he wrote.

Special attention was paid to the issue of air defense. Umerov thanked Italy for the air defense systems that had already been delivered to protect the Ukrainian skies.

, UK Defense Secretary discuss joint production of air defense system

He emphasized that Ukraine looks forward to further assistance in strengthening its air defense capabilities.

“I also emphasized the importance of joint industrial projects with leading Italian defense companies. I believe there is significant potential for collaboration between our countries,” he wrote.

Umerov thanked Minister Crosetto for his steadfast support and“ongoing efforts on a new assistance package, which will soon enhance the capabilities of our defenders”.

Photo credit: MoD