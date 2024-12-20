Russia gets in touch with Uganda following outbreak of ‘dancing’ disease

(MENAFN)

Russia's consumer protection agency, Rospotrebnadzor, has confirmed it is in contact with Ugandan authorities following the outbreak of a mysterious in the East African country. The illness, which causes symptoms such as shivering and walking difficulties, has prompted Russia to implement surveillance measures at border checkpoints to detect potential cases from countries with ongoing health threats.



The outbreak was first reported last Friday by Uganda’s Daily Monitor, which stated that approximately 300 people, mostly women and girls, in the Bundibugyo District—near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo—had been affected by the disease, which locals have named ‘Dinga Dinga.’ This name refers to the characteristic shaking symptoms, resembling dancing, caused by the illness. While no fatalities have been reported, the District Health Officer, Kiyita Christopher, noted that the disease is usually self-limiting, and in severe cases, antibiotics have proven effective.



One 18-year-old girl described feeling “weak and paralyzed” after contracting the illness. Despite the spread of the disease, the Ugandan authorities have not confirmed details on their official health websites.



Rospotrebnadzor stated that it is maintaining regular communication with Uganda's Ministry of Health to verify the outbreak and monitor the situation. The agency assured that the situation is under control.



In recent months, Uganda has shown increased interest in deepening health cooperation with Russia. This includes collaboration on pharmaceuticals, diagnostic equipment, and vaccines. In April, Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja formally invited Russia to collaborate during the first Russian-African International Conference on Combating Infectious Diseases held in Kampala. Additionally, during a meeting at Russian Healthcare Week in Moscow earlier this month, Ugandan officials emphasized the need for Russia’s expertise in areas such as infectious diseases, emergency medical services, and healthcare training.



MENAFN20122024000045015687ID1109017888