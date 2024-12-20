Bitget Announces Listing Of Earnm (EARNM) In Innovation, Web3, And Depin Zone

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, December 20th, 2024, Chainwire

Exclusive EARNM Airdrop Opportunity for Participants

Bitget , the leading exchange, and web3 company has announced the listing of EarnM (EARNM) in the Innovation, Web3, and DePIN Zone. This development provides users with new trading opportunities and access to an airdrop event linked to the EarnM ecosystem.

Listing Schedule:



Deposit Availability: Already open

Trading Commencement: 19 December 2024, 14:00 (UTC)

Withdrawal Start: 20 December 2024, 14:00 (UTC) Trading Pair: EARNM/USDT

Airdrop Activity: Lock ETH to Receive EARNM Tokens



Duration: 19 December 2024, 14:00 – 24 December 2024, 14:00 (UTC) Total Airdrop Amount: 5,632,000 EARNM

Participants can lock ETH during the specified period to receive EARNM tokens. Distribution will be determined based on the proportion of a user's locked ETH to the total ETH locked by eligible participants.

For a limited time, users can purchase EARNM tokens with credit or debit cards at 0% transaction fees. The offer is available for over 140 currencies, including EUR, GBP, AUD, and more.

