Post-Vote Rally Loses Steam, Tesla Clobbered

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) continued to slide on Friday, in what appeared to be a case of investors taking profits from the electric car maker's blistering post-U.S. election rally.

As of around 6:30 a.m. ET, the firm's shares were down nearly 5% in U.S. premarket trading, extending losses from earlier in the week. On Wednesday, Tesla shares slumped 8% to post their worst day since before Donald Trump's presidential election victory in November.

Trump's win prompted a sharp rally in Tesla shares, as investors increased their bets that the electric vehicle firm would benefit thanks to its CEO Elon Musk's close ties to the president-elect. The stock is still up around 65% since Nov. 5's market close - the night of the U.S. presidential vote.

Musk was appointed by Trump to co-lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, also referred to as“DOGE.” The proposed presidential advisory commission's acronym shares the same name as the internet meme that inspired so-called“memecoin” cryptocurrency, dogecoin.

Dogecoin briefly shot up in price after the body's creation.

Musk was a major backer of Trump during the Republican's election run, pouring in $277 million primarily into his campaign effort, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Musk is the world's richest person, with a net worth of $439.4 billion, according to Forbes data.

Shortly after the open Friday, TSLA tumbled $10.26, or 2.4%, to $425.91.









