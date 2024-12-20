Post-Vote Rally Loses Steam, Tesla Clobbered
Date
12/20/2024 3:11:32 PM
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) continued to slide on Friday, in what appeared to be a case of investors taking profits from the electric car maker's blistering post-U.S. election rally.
As of around 6:30 a.m. ET, the firm's shares were down nearly 5% in U.S. premarket trading, extending losses from earlier in the week. On Wednesday, Tesla shares slumped 8% to post their worst day since before Donald Trump's presidential election victory in November.
Trump's win prompted a sharp rally in Tesla shares, as investors increased their bets that the electric vehicle firm would benefit thanks to its CEO Elon Musk's close ties to the president-elect. The stock is still up around 65% since Nov. 5's market close - the night of the U.S. presidential vote.
Musk was appointed by Trump to co-lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, also referred to as“DOGE.” The proposed presidential advisory commission's acronym shares the same name as the internet meme that inspired so-called“memecoin” cryptocurrency, dogecoin.
Dogecoin briefly shot up in price after the body's creation.
Musk was a major backer of Trump during the Republican's election run, pouring in $277 million primarily into his campaign effort, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Musk is the world's richest person, with a net worth of $439.4 billion, according to Forbes data.
Shortly after the open Friday, TSLA tumbled $10.26, or 2.4%, to $425.91.
MENAFN20122024000212011056ID1109018090
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.