UK government declares ‘worst housing crisis in living memory’

(MENAFN) The British has unveiled its largest-ever financial boost to tackle the growing homelessness crisis in England, which for Homelessness Rushanara Ali has described as "the worst housing crisis in living memory." Councils across the country are set to receive nearly £1 billion ($1.27 billion) in additional funding next year. This amount matches the total spent on temporary accommodation for homeless families over the past year.



The primary goal of the funding is to prevent households from becoming homeless in the first place, according to an official press release. This announcement follows a report by housing charity Shelter earlier this month, which revealed that homelessness had risen by 14% in just one year, with over 354,000 people, including 161,500 children, now homeless in England.



Shelter has urged the government to shift its focus from short-term, temporary housing solutions to investing in affordable social housing. The Labour party has also criticized successive governments for failing to prioritize prevention, leading to the record homelessness figures.



As the UK prepares for a general election in July, The Guardian published an editorial blaming Conservative policies since 2010—such as capping and freezing local housing benefits—for exacerbating the homelessness crisis.



Shelter’s data shows that the cost of homelessness in England has doubled over the past five years, reaching £2.3 billion between April 2023 and March 2024. This includes £1 billion spent by councils on temporary accommodation and housing benefits.



Homelessness is also a pressing issue in other parts of the UK. In Scotland, the government declared a national housing emergency in May. In Wales, the cost of temporary accommodation rose seven-fold between 2018 and 2022, and in Northern Ireland, the number of placements in temporary accommodation has nearly quadrupled since 2019.

A recent survey indicated that 57% of the British public do not believe the government will ever fully address the issue of homelessness.



