Japan's First Overseas JOYPOLIS SPORTS Flagship Complex Opens In Kai Tak Sports Park Media Outreach Newswire APAC

With five stories and nearly 30,000 square feet, it features dozens of sports entertainment activities.

With the mission of "Sports for All Generations," it combines sports and entertainment under the concept of Sportainment. The first SEGA-licensed SONIC and the top-floor themed restaurant "Hungry Tiger, Hidden Dragon" are also unveiled simultaneously.

Mr Shuji Utsumi, SEGA President and Justin Scarpone, Executive Vice President recently traveled to Hong Kong to personally host the opening ceremony of JOYPOLIS SPORTS HONG KONG and to officiate the completion ceremony of the sports-themed SONIC Stadium

Mr Vincent Law, Director of Supreme Joy Limited and Mr Stanley Chan, legendary racehorse owner "Golden Sixty" served as officiating guests, while jockey Vincent Ho, along with several Hong Kong athletes, discussed the sports entertainment facilities infused with local elements.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 December 2024 - The largest indoor amusement park in Japan, TOKYO JOYPOLIS, launched its sister brand JOYPOLIS SPORTS, opening its first overseas flagship complex-JOYPOLIS SPORTS HONG KONG-today with a grand opening ceremony. The event was graced by Mr Shuji Utsumi, President and COO of SEGA CORPORATION; Mr. Justin Scarpone, Executive Vice President, Executive Officer and Head of Global Transmedia Group of SEGA; Mr. Nishiumi Shigehiro, Deputy Consul-General of Japan, Consulate-General of Japan in Hong Kong; Mr. Arnold Lau, Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion, InvestHK, Mr John Sharkey, Project Director, Kai Tak Sports Park Limited; along with Dr Bonnie Or, Director; Mr Vincent Law, Executive Director; Mrs Alice Law, Managing Director, Supreme Joy Limited and Mr Stanley Chan, Director and the owner of the legendary Hong Kong racehorse "Golden Sixty"; Mr Alan Ho, Director; Mr Chan Kam-lung, Director representative; and Mr. Keo. W, representative of "Hungry Tiger Hidden Dragon" and interdisciplinary designer , who served as officiating guests. They celebrated the unveiling of JOYPOLIS SPORTS HONG KONG alongside numerous distinguished guests, business partners, and friends from the sports community.





JOYPOLIS SPORTS HONG KONG, held its grand opening ceremony today. SEGA's iconic character, SONIC the Hedgehog, joined all officiating guests to share the joy. From left: Mr Chan Kam-lung, Director representative, Supreme Joy Limited; Mr Alan Ho, Director, Supreme Joy Limited; Mr. Arnold Lau, Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion, InvestHK; Mr Stanley Chan, Director, Supreme Joy Limited and the owner of the legendary Hong Kong racehorse "Golden Sixty"; Mr John Sharkey, Project Director, Kai Tak Sports Park Limited; Dr Bonnie Or, Director, Supreme Joy Limited; Mr Shuji Utsumi, President and COO of SEGA CORPORATION; Mr Vincent Law, Executive Director, Supreme Joy Limited; Mr. Justin Scarpone, Executive Vice President, Executive Officer and Head of Global Transmedia Group of SEGA; Mr. Nishiumi Shigehiro, Deputy Consul-General of Japan, Consulate-General of Japan in Hong Kong; Mrs Alice Law, Managing Director, Supreme Joy Limited and Mr. Keo. W of“Hungry Tiger Hidden Dragon”.

Combining the concept of Sportainment, aims to create unique sports entertainment facilities for Hong Kong



With over 20 years of experience in operating amusement facilities, JOYPOLIS has long been a top choice for locals in Japan due to its large scale and diverse sports attractions. To further expand into overseas markets, it has authorized the opening of the first JOYPOLIS SPORTS flagship outside Japan, establishing a brand-new sports-themed complex.





JOYPOLIS SPORTS Hong Kong flagship complex featuring themed sports entertainment experiences - "Future Arena". It features a VR racing game where players can become jockeys, "HK Racing Legend" honoring Hong Kong's rich horse racing history and the legendary racehorse "Golden Sixty"

The Hong Kong flagship complex spans five stories and nearly 30,000 square feet, featuring three major themed sports entertainment experiences and unique dining options. This includes the first licensed "SONIC Stadium", "Ninja Dojo," and "Future Arena," offering dozens of interactive attractions that integrate cutting-edge technology and innovative entertainment. Most facilities have been specially designed by SEGA in collaboration with a local team for the people of Hong Kong and Kai Tak Sports Park. The top floor features a themed restaurant and bar, "Hungry Tiger, Hidden Dragon," created by local interdisciplinary designer Keo W., which includes a semi-outdoor dining area offering a 270-degree view of the magnificent scenery of the Kai Tak Main Stadium. This is set to become one of Hong Kong's most prominent new sports entertainment hotspots, aligning with the concept of "travel everywhere."



At the opening ceremony, Mr Vincent Law, Executive Director of Supreme Joy Limited, stated: "We are excited to introduce JOYPOLIS SPORTS to Hong Kong, upholding Japan's mission of 'Sports for All Generations.' By combining the concept of Sportainment, we aim to create an entertainment venue that offers 'Sports & Fun, All in One.' JOYPOLIS SPORTS brings together world-class technological sports games while cleverly incorporating local elements to provide citizens and tourists with a unique and fresh sports entertainment experience. Whether you are a fitness enthusiast or a newcomer to sports, enjoying time with family, gathering with friends, or celebrating an event, JOYPOLIS SPORTS HONG KONG offers distinctive interactive experiences that cater to different age groups, combinations, and activity needs."





The world's first augmented reality (AR) climbing wall, "Valo Climb", integrates projection technology and motion tracking, transforming traditional climbing into an exhilarating interactive game. This innovative approach provides players with a completely new climbing experience.

On the second floor, SEGA licensed the first SONIC Stadium, marking a significant development in the IP market



As one of the three major themed areas, SONIC Stadium is licensed and named after SEGA's iconic character. This arena combines classic characters with sports, featuring three exclusive attractions designed for SONIC Stadium. Players of all ages can immerse themselves in the exciting world of SONIC, enjoying the dual pleasures of sports and entertainment.



During his speech, Mr Shuji Utsumi, President and COO of SEGA CORPORATION, stated::"I am grateful for the invitation to the opening ceremony of "JOYPOLIS SPORTS" at Kai Tak Sports Park, highlighting its significance as a new hub for sports in Hong Kong. It introduces attractions designed for all ages, featuring SEGA's SONIC the Hedgehog, and emphasises the venue's potential for family enjoyment and community engagement. I am excited about the upcoming movie "SONIC 3" and its global fanbase, confident that "SONIC Stadium" will attract both local and international visitors. I thank collaborators for their efforts in creating this facility and hope "JOYPOLIS SPORTS" will positively impact the community. Please enjoy your time here at "JOYPOLIS SPORTS" and "SONIC Stadium" to the fullest!"



Three Major Themed Areas Combine Cutting-Edge Technology and Physical Sports to Create a New Amusement Experience



The JOYPOLIS SPORTS HONG KONG flagship complex spans five stories, featuring three meticulously designed themed areas that blend gaming and sports in innovative ways. This offers an unprecedented, visually stunning, and delightfully surprising interactive sports experience, making it a top destination for those pursuing a healthy lifestyle. Continuing the culture of TOKYO JOYPOLIS, JOYPOLIS SPORTS HONG KONG will periodically collaborate with popular Japanese IPs to launch exclusive limited-time events, co-branded products, and souvenirs that are not to be missed.



A standout feature of JOYPOLIS SPORTS HONG KONG is that it allows customers to enjoy gaming while unknowingly improving their fitness, achieving workout effects effortlessly. Through diverse facilities and exciting game content, players can sweat while having fun, experiencing the joys of sports, enhancing their fitness, and gaining an intangible amount of exercise.



At today's opening ceremony, several athletes were present, including Mr Vincent Ho, jockey, Ms Karen Tam, two-time Olympic swimmer, Mr Cheung King-wai, former Asian Games gold medalist cyclist and Mr Stanley Tse, former sailing athlete , who represented Hong Kong at the Asian Games. They provided insights from an athlete's perspective on various experiences and fitness needs.





JOYPOLIS SPORTS HONG KONG - Introduction to the Three Major Themed Areas

Ninja Dojo



Modern Ninja Training Experience



(Location:G/F)







Modern Ninja Training Experience



At JOYPOLIS SPORTS HONG KONG, the Ninja Dojo perfectly combines traditional Japanese ninja elements with modern ninja athletic concepts. Participants enter a training dojo where they can enhance their explosive power and reaction speed through traditional ninjutsu techniques, martial arts training, and the throwing of ninja tools. They will face a series of challenges that test both physical fitness and intelligence, earning exclusive scores to assess their modern ninja skills.



Selected Game Highlights:



Ninja Mission :

Challenge yourself with a four-meter-high multi-level structure featuring seventy different tasks, each with varying difficulty levels.

Ninja Trainer:

This activity is certified by the Japan Ninja Council and supervised by the Iga Ninja Museum. Participants can become precision throwing masters through challenges like the Shuriken Dart Master and Ninja Lightning Hands.

e-Ninja Shuriken Laser Tag:

This is a Laser Tag experience using ninja weapons-specifically shurikens. Two teams compete in tactical duels, showcasing the fun of teamwork and competition.

The Ninja Dojo offers an engaging and dynamic environment for participants to train like a ninja while enjoying an unforgettable experience. SONIC Stadium



SEGA Licensed the First Sports-Themed SONIC Stadium



(Location: 2/F)







SEGA-Licensed SONIC Stadium



The SONIC Stadium at JOYPOLIS SPORTS HONG KONG is licensed by SEGA that combines multiple SONIC-themed family entertainment attractions. This exciting arena merges the world of SONIC with sports amusement facilities, offering a thrilling experience filled with speed and excitement. Specifically designed for fans, the stadium allows visitors to experience SONIC's signature moves while pushing their own limits. It also features a dedicated parent-child sports area designed for children aged 2 to 11, ensuring that players of all ages can immerse themselves in the world of SONIC.



Selected Game Highlights:



SONIC Spin Battle :

Help SONIC unleash his iconic spin dash to break through obstacles, experiencing the thrill of speed and power.

SONIC Jump:

Jump and collect rings to enhance your coordination and reaction speed in this engaging activity.

SONIC Athletics :

Join SONIC and friends in various athletic competitions, where participants can compete in fun, themed races and challenges.

SONIC Stadium Kidz :

This area is specially designed for children aged 2 to 11, featuring classic SONIC characters in different game zones. Activities include a ball pit, Knuckle's spring cannon, and an interactive game wall with SONIC Pop Party, allowing kids to unleash their energy. Additionally, SONIC himself may make surprise appearances to delight young fans.

The SONIC Stadium promises an exhilarating environment that combines sports, play, and beloved characters, making it a must-visit attraction for families and SONIC enthusiasts alike. FUTURE ARENA



World-Class Innovative Sports Experiences



(Location:3/F)







Seamless Integration of Physical Sports and Innovative Entertainment



The Future Arena at JOYPOLIS SPORTS HONG KONG combines physical activities with cutting-edge entertainment experiences. It showcases the latest projects developed specifically for the Hong Kong flagship complex, featuring advanced sports games created by top global game developers. Players can immerse themselves in these experiences without wearing any equipment, redefining fitness and entertainment through state-of-the-art technology.



Selected Game Highlights:



Valo Arena :

This is the first mixed reality (MR) game to debut in East Asia. It combines advanced MR technology with unique motion tracking, allowing up to six players to experience the game alongside friends and family without any gear. After gameplay, participants receive a personalized video recap of their experience, capturing the joyful moments.

HK Racing Legend:

Honoring Hong Kong's rich horse racing history and the legendary racehorse "Golden Sixty", this area features a VR racing game where players can become jockeys. Experience the speed and excitement of the racetrack while testing your riding skills and enjoying the thrill of horse racing.

Valo Climb:

The world's first augmented reality (AR) climbing wall integrates projection technology and motion tracking, transforming traditional climbing into an exhilarating interactive game. This innovative approach provides players with a completely new climbing experience.

The Future Arena promises to offer unparalleled fun and engagement, making it an exciting destination for fitness enthusiasts and gamers alike.

Merchandise

Ticketing Office and Souvenir Shop



(Location:1/F)







Ticketing Office and Souvenir Shop



The ticketing office and souvenir shop are located on the first floor, offering official SEGA SONIC & FRIENDS merchandise from Japan, as well as a variety of SONIC memorabilia from around the world. Every fan will find something to cherish.



Additionally, JOYPOLIS SPORTS HONG KONG will collaborate with popular IPs to periodically launch exclusive events, limited-edition products, collectibles, and even more exciting surprises waiting to be discovered!



To provide a one-stop experience for sports, entertainment, leisure, and dining, JOYPOLIS SPORTS has specially invited interdisciplinary designer Keo.W to create "Hungry Tiger, Hidden Dragon"-a unique restaurant and bar that blends sports elements with popular IPs. Its distinctive design features a semi-outdoor dining area that offers rare panoramic views of the magnificent Kai Tak Main Stadium, allowing customers to enjoy delicious food while taking in the dramatically different scenery from day to night. The restaurant's interior design embraces a trendy modernist style and introduces new fusion dishes that blend Western and Asian flavors, catering to various customer needs. The menu echoes the theme of the Kai Tak Sports Park, providing healthy options and limited-edition themed meals for post-workout customers, such as muscle-building meals, vegetarian dishes, and energy smoothies. During the day, the restaurant maintains a casual atmosphere as the sports-themed Hungry Tiger Restaurant. In the evening, it transforms into the stylish Hidden Dragon Bar, offering a selection of fine wines and creative snacks, allowing guests to enjoy comfort and luxury. Located just a 2-minute walk from the Kai Tak Main Stadium, this restaurant is an ideal choice for audiences attending performances or sporting events.Want to quickly experience JOYPOLIS SPORTS HONG KONG, the first overseas sportainment complex located at Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong? Ready to embark on a unique sportainment journey? Be sure to check the ticket options on the JOYPOLIS SPORTS Hong Kong official website, KLOOK, KKDAY, and K11 Experience.and start your brand-new sports entertainment adventure!