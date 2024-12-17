'Doctor Who: Joy To The World' OTT Release Check When And Where To Watch The Christmas Special Online

(MENAFN- Live Mint) “Doctor Who: Joy to the World” OTT release : It's good news for all the movie buffs, as the much-anticipated 'Doctor Who' Christmas special is all set to stream on the OTT platform.

The 'Doctor Who' Christmas special, 'Joy to the World', brings dinosaurs, danger and the return of Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor. In addition, the movie also brings 'Bridgerton fame, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who will debut as Joy Almondo.

Doctor Who: Joy to the World

Joy to the World follows Joy, portrayed by Nicola Coughlan, who arrives at a hotel in London in 2024. She uncovers a hidden portal to the enigmatic Time Hotel, where she encounters peril, dinosaurs and the Doctor.

As a global threat unfolds during the festive season, the plot centres on unravelling a deadly conspiracy just as Christmas celebrations are about to begin.

When and Where to Watch Doctor Who: Joy to the World

The Disney-BBC production is set to premiere on December 25, 2024, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, according to reports. Spanning over 56 minutes, 'Doctor Who: Joy to the World' features the Doctor alongside a new character on an adventure in the world of dinosaurs and perils.

The Doctor Who's Christmas special 'Joy to the World' has a star-studded cast, including Nicola Coughlan and Ncuti Gatwa in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Joel Fry as Trev Simpkins, Steph de Whalley as Anita Benn, Jonathan Aris as the Hotel Manager, Julia Watson as Hilda Flockhart, and Niamh Marie Smith as Sylvia Trench.

'Joy to the World' has been directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai, also known for the 'Bridgerton' series. Steven Moffat is the executive producer for the Doctor Who Christmas special show, alongside fellow executive producers Joel Collins, Phil Collinson, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter.