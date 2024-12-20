Russian Army Loses Another 2,200 Troops In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to December 20, 2024 amount to nearly 770,420 invaders, including another 2,200 killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 9,584 enemy tanks (+8 in the past day), 19,823 armored combat (+24), 21,220 artillery systems (+42), 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,027 air defense systems (+1), 369 aircraft, 329 helicopters, 20,600 unmanned aerial vehicles (+79), 2,943 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 31,793 motor vehicles (+115), and 3,662 special equipment units (+6).

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.