MNRE Sets June 2026 Deadline For Mandatory Use Of India-Made Solar PV Cells

In a significant move aimed at bolstering domestic and reducing dependency on foreign imports, the of New and (MNRE) has announced that solar companies will be required to use only India-made solar photovoltaic (PV) cells in their panels to qualify for participation in procurement programs.

The directive, which will come into effect

on June 1, 2026, underscores the government's commitment to fostering self-reliance in the renewable energy sector.

An office order issued by the MNRE earlier this month stated,“With installed capacity of solar PV cells in the country expected to increase substantially in the next year, it has been proposed to issue List-II of solar PV cells under ALMM, which shall be effective

from 1st June 2026.”

The Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) is a framework designed to ensure the quality and reliability of solar modules and cells used in projects supported by government schemes.

While List-I currently governs modules, the upcoming List-II will specifically address solar PV cells.

By mandating the use of domestically manufactured cells under this framework, the ministry aims to encourage local production and reduce reliance on imports from countries such as China, which dominates the global solar supply chain.

This policy aligns with India's broader“Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, which seeks to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities across key sectors.

The government has already introduced production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes to support the expansion of solar PV manufacturing facilities in the country.

Industry stakeholders believe the decision will significantly boost the domestic solar manufacturing ecosystem. However, some have expressed concerns about ensuring adequate capacity and cost-competitiveness to meet rising demand within the stipulated timeframe.

