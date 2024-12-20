Italian Minister Stresses Growing Ties With Qatar During Historic Visit Of Amerigo Vespucci

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Italian of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty, and Forestry, H E Francesco Lollobrigida, has highlighted the strong relationship between Italy and Qatar, underscoring the importance of growing bilateral ties.

Minister Lollobrigida spoke to The Peninsula yesterday on the sidelines of the opening of a temporary vegetable garden at the Old Doha Port, coinciding with the historic visit of the Italian Navy's iconic training ship, the Amerigo Vespucci, which has docked in Doha.

He highlighted the possibility that Italy and Qatar can further enhance bilateral ties in areas such as agriculture, food security, trade, and investment.

“Qatar is an extraordinarily important nation, and our relationship with it is one that we want to continue to grow,” Lollobrigida remarked.“Last year, the International Horticultural Expo 2023 here in Qatar was a tremendous success. We were very pleased to contribute to that achievement.”

He said that during times of global crises, it is crucial to ensure food security and the sustainability of supply chains and highlighted that Qatar and Italy can work together in this area of common interest.



The Arma Carablnieri band performing during the opening of a temporary vegetable garden as part of Villaggio Italia, an exhibition showcasing Italian excellence along with Amerigo Vespucci's stay in Doha, yesterday. Pic: Salim Matramkot/The Peninsula

“We work very well with Qatar,” Lollobrigida said expressing optimism about the future of Italy-Qatar relations.“There are many exciting proposals for mutual investments, and we look forward to building even stronger ties in the future,” he added.

Minister Lollobrigida inaugurated the temporary vegetable garden in the presence of Italian Ambassador to Qatar H E Paolo Toschi and several other officials. Prior to it they were welcomed by a musical performance by the military band of Amerigo Vespucci.

The temporary vegetable garden is part of Villaggio Italia, an exhibition showcasing Italian excellence along with Amerigo Vespucci's stay in Doha. It highlights the ship's global journey as a symbol of Italy's values and a display of the country's top achievements, contributing to both the economy and the spread of Italian culture.

View of the temporary vegetable garden designed to showcase Italy's agricultural prowess symbolically. Pic: Salim Matramkot/The Peninsula

Lollobrigida highlighted Italy's commitment to excellence.“Today, we are here with the most beautiful ship in the world,” he said, referring to the Amerigo Vespucci.“This vessel represents the best of Italy – a symbol of quality in navigation and of our esteemed navy, which is represented by the outstanding men and women aboard.”

The temporary vegetable garden is designed to symbolically showcase Italy's agricultural prowess. Lollobrigida emphasised the importance of Italy's high-quality food production.“It's a pleasure to see a vegetable garden where we produce such fine produce,” he said.“It is a testament to the quality of the land and the dedication of the people who work it, creating food that brings wealth and well-being.”

H E Francesco Lollobrigida, Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty, and Forestry of Italy, having a feel of the temporary vegetable garden. Pic: Salim Matramkot/The Peninsula

The temporary vegetable garden includes ten nurseries with plants including different types of tomatoes, eggplant, capsicum, and lettuce. The garden will be moved with Amerigo Vespucci when it departs Doha on December 22.

The arrival of Amerigo Vespucci and related activities are proof of the growing bilateral relationship between Qatar and Italy.

Amerigo Vespucci arrived in Doha on December 17, as part of its two-year-long global tour. The 93-year-old training ship's maiden voyage to Qatar is also the tour's first stop in the Middle East.