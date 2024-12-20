Blazesoft Group Strikes A Major Partnership With Infingame To Launch 3Oaks Gaming And Playson On Its Free-To-Play Platforms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New partnership with aggregation partner Infingame enables Blazesoft to expand its content library and

launch third-party studios 3Oaks and Playson on Fortune Coins, Zula Casino, and Sportzino



TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Blazesoft's Fortune Coins Casino , Zula Casino , and Sportzino have entered into a partnership with Infingame , bringing content from third-party studios 3Oaks Gaming and Playson .

Through the alliance, each social casino will integrate the entire content portfolio of Infingame and provide its players with games from 200+ of the industry's most sought-after studios.

As well as hit slot titles, Blazesoft's brands will benefit from other genres available via Infin's premium platform offering along with value-added propositions like integrated promotional tools.

Blazesoft is a leading provider of online social casinos that was established in 2016 and quickly rose to be among the most prominent groups operating social casinos in North America and pioneer with its industry-first product Sportzino. Blazesoft's substantial sweepstake casino offering has hundreds of free-to-play titles and experiences across each of its platforms available to users in the U.S. and Canada.

The major deal is an extension of an already successful partnership between the two brands and will help both companies propel their ambitious commercial growth goals.

Yuliya Ivanisova,

Chief Commercial Officer of Blazesoft says: "We are excited to work closely with Infingame and mutually boost our business goals with their best-in-class tech offering and extensive content supply. It makes us confident that we are provided 24/7 support and as a trusted and well-established partner, we're super excited to take this to the next level."

Arturs Klindzans, Chief Business Development Officer at Infingame commented: "Partnering with Blazesoft and its respective brands shows our dedication to ensure we are constantly evolving and looking for exciting opportunities to further strengthen our reach. We are confident that this collaboration will be mutually beneficial."

About Blazesoft:

Blazesoft Group is a pioneering force in the online entertainment industry, dedicated to redefining the boundaries of entertainment through cutting-edge technology and innovative gaming experiences. As a leading provider of online entertainment solutions, Blazesoft has garnered a reputation for excellence, marked by its commitment to player satisfaction, industry-leading partnerships, and a diverse range of high-quality games.

Founded on a vision of delivering immersive and engaging gaming experiences, Blazesoft has rapidly emerged as a trusted name in the gaming landscape. With an ever-expanding portfolio of brands, including FortuneCoins , ZulaCasino , Sportzino , Yaycasino

and Yaycasino the company is set to shape the future of online gaming. For more information, please visit blazesoft .

