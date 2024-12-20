Maharashtra CM Warns Of Action For Discrimination Over Food Habits In Housing Societies

(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur, Dec 20 (IANS) Amid instances of non-vegetarians being denied flats in certain societies, Maharashtra Chief Devendra Fadnavis on Friday clarified that no one has the right to refuse homes on the grounds of vegetarian or non-vegetarian food habits.

The Chief Minister said that if such complaints are received, appropriate action will be taken against those indulging in discrimination between vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

CM Fadnavis said this while speaking in the state Council after Shiv Sena-UBT legislator Anil Parab raised the issue of non-vegetarians being not given homes in some residential societies.

He urged the chief minister to make the government's stand clear in this regard.

Parab sought Fadnavis' intervention following an incident in Kalyan where a Marathi family was allegedly beaten up by a non-Marathi speaking family.

"The Constitution has given everyone the right and freedom to choose what to eat. If a society considers vegetarianism important, that society can definitely prepare a plan. No one has the right to refuse housing in this way. There is no reason to hate someone just because they are advocating vegetarianism. However, we cannot accept discrimination on that basis. If such complaints are received, appropriate action will be taken against them.

"There are many traditions in our country. In a state like West Bengal, all communities eat fish. In some states, 100 per cent vegetarianism is seen. Therefore, our tradition has given the term divinity to both the immaterial and the material. It is also our responsibility to preserve the diversity of our country," said Fadnavis.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister further said that "just as we have a national identity, we also have a regional identity".

"That regional identity means that we are all Marathi. We are proud of being Marathi. If anyone is attacking that, we are upset, so strict action will definitely be taken against them," he said.

Earlier, Anil Parab claimed that non-vegetarians are not being given homes in some societies.

"Jain builders have stopped giving houses to Marathi people because they eat non-veg. Who will decide what we eat in Mumbai, Maharashtra and the country? The chief minister needs to clarify the government's stand," he said.