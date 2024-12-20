Paul And Leighann Gravette Donate To Broadway Hearts, Bringing Joy To Children Fighting Illness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Bringing Broadway's Transformative Magic to Brave Children

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway Hearts , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring children battling severe illnesses, has received a generous donation from Paul and LeighAnn Gravette of Palm Beach, Florida. This gift will fund magical Broadway experiences for five children and their families, creating unforgettable memories.

Founded by Broadway performer and ballerina Jessica Radetsky , Broadway Hearts is a mission-driven organization that combines the healing power of the arts with heartfelt generosity. Each month, Broadway Hearts offers medically cleared children in treatment and their families an unforgettable Broadway experience. This fully sponsored opportunity includes an overnight stay in a New York City hotel, tickets to a Broadway show, a pre-show meal at a theater district restaurant, and the rare chance to meet the cast and enjoy a backstage tour.

"We believe in the power of the arts to bring hope and healing, especially to children facing extraordinary challenges," said Jessica Radetsky. "Thanks to the Gravette

family's exceptional generosity, we can offer this experience to five more deserving children and their families in 2025. Their support will have a profound impact on the lives of these incredible kids who go through so much at such a young age."

In addition to these in-person experiences, Broadway Hearts brings the magic of Broadway directly to hospitals, sharing music and joy both virtually and in-person with children unable to travel. This innovative outreach ensures that the healing power of the arts reaches brave children wherever they are.

Paul Gravette , a serial entrepreneur and CEO of Gravette Capital , is deeply committed to creating opportunities and championing meaningful causes. Together with his wife LeighAnn, Paul continues to make a lasting impact across industries and communities.

"LeighAnn and I are honored to support Broadway Hearts and the incredible work they do," said Paul Gravette. "The arts have a unique way of lifting spirits and bringing people together, and we are grateful for the chance to help these families share in the magic of Broadway."

For more information on Broadway Hearts or to make a donation, please visit

