AI In Drug Discovery Strategic Intelligence Research Report 2024: Healthcare, Macroeconomic, Technology, And Regulatory Trends Impacts

This report consolidates the latest thinking and forecasts around how the healthcare, macroeconomic, technology, and regulatory trends will impact the AI in drug discovery, as well as providing insights into the leading players and future disruptors across the value chain, and providing insights into key drugs and markets from the analyst's Pharma Intelligence Center.

In recent years, the pharma industry has been taken over by a wave of digital transformation, leading to the integration of advanced technologies across different aspects of the pharma value chain.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and big data are at the forefront of driving innovation, from enhancing drug discovery to optimizing clinical trial design.

The drug discovery process is a very expensive and time-consuming process. Despite recent technological advancements, the success rate of research and development (R&D) is very low, adding emphasis to the need for innovative technologies, such as AI, to improve efficiency and outcomes.

Additionally, this report is designed to provide strategic planners, competitive intelligence professionals and key stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry a clear view of the opportunities and risks over the foreseeable future for AI.

Scope

A dedicated report examining the pivotal healthcare, technological, macroeconomic, and regulatory trends shaping the AI-driven drug discovery landscape. This report also provides an in-depth analysis of how these trends are poised to either accelerate progress or create obstacles for the growth of the AI in drug discovery market.

Reasons to Buy



Understand the key trends accelerating or hindering the AI in drug discovery space.

See market forecasts for different therapies within AI up to 2028.

Understand recent and influential developments in AI. Review of leaders and disruptors across the AI value chain.

Key Topics Covered:



Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Industry Analysis

Value Chain

Companies

Drug Development Scorecard Abbreviations

