Istorage's Datashur PRO+C & PRO+A Encrypted Flash Drives Obtain FIPS 140-3 Level 3 Validation

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iStorage, a leading innovator in hardware-encrypted data storage and cloud security solutions, proudly announces that it is the world's first and only company to achieve the prestigious FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation for two encrypted USB flash drives. This milestone certification has been awarded to the iStorage datAshur PRO+C and datAshur PRO+A drives.
The FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation represents a significant advancement in cryptographic security standards. This level of validation includes stringent requirements for tamper-resistance, cryptographic key management, and physical security. It ensures that cryptographic modules can withstand sophisticated attacks while protecting sensitive data.
Building on the foundation of FIPS 140-2, FIPS 140-3 incorporates several key advancements, including alignment with ISO/IEC 19790:2012 , ensuring global interoperability and compliance with international standards. Enhanced physical security measures, such as tamper-evident and tamper-resistant mechanisms, provide stronger
defences
against
physical attacks.
The
new
standard
also
addresses evolving cybersecurity threats with updated cryptographic algorithms, improved key management practices and protection against side-channel attacks. Additionally, FIPS 140-3 allows for modular testing, offering greater flexibility during validation while maintaining robust security.
Recognised globally, FIPS 140-3 Level 3 is trusted by government agencies, defence contractors, financial institutions and healthcare providers to safeguard highly confidential and classified information. This certification also assures compliance with international regulations and standards, such as
GDPR
and
HIPAA , enabling organisations to meet the highest levels of data protection requirements while future-proofing their cryptographic systems.
Achieving this certification involves rigorous testing under the Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) , a process jointly managed by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and
Technology
( NIST ) and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security ( CCCS ).
These
enhancements
reflect the datAshur PRO+C and PRO+A's ability to meet the most demanding security expectations, setting a new benchmark for encrypted USB flash drives worldwide.
The
iStorage
datAshur PRO+C distinguishes itself as the world's
only
flash
drive
to
receive
this
level of
certification . This achievement underscores the advanced security features of the device, which deliver the highest levels of data protection and encryption while meeting the latest U.S. government compliance standards for cryptographic modules.
You can find the
FIPS
140-3
Level
3
Certificate
#4918
here
John
Michael, CEO
of
iStorage/Kanguru ,
commented:
"Achieving FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation for the datAshur PRO+C and PRO+A adds tremendous credibility to the
iStorage/Kanguru
brand.
This
milestone underscores
our
commitment
to
providing
the
most
secure
data
storage solutions for the U.S. government, corporations and organisations worldwide."
This announcement follows iStorage's recent partnership with CAST, a group with the mission to unite like-minded entrepreneurial companies within data protection, storage, servers and reliable communication. As cyber threats become increasingly complex, the combined capabilities of iStorage, Kanguru, and CAST will continue to provide robust protection for sensitive data worldwide. This latest news marks a significant milestone in iStorage
and
Kanguru's shared
mission
to
provide
cutting-edge, user-friendly,
hardware-encrypted
data
storage
solutions
worldwide,
and
demonstrates
the
highest standards of encryption that the group are known for.
The datAshur
PRO+C is available for purchase on both the iStorage
and
Kanguru
websites
as
well
as numerous channel partners. Visit our websites to learn more about how the datAshur PRO+C can help protect your valuable data.
