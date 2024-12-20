Istorage's Datashur PRO+C & PRO+A Encrypted Flash Drives Obtain FIPS 140-3 Level 3 Validation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iStorage, a leading innovator in hardware-encrypted data storage and cloud security solutions, proudly announces that it is the world's first and only company to achieve the prestigious FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation for two encrypted USB flash drives. This milestone certification has been awarded to the iStorage datAshur PRO+C and datAshur PRO+A drives.

The FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation represents a significant advancement in cryptographic security standards. This level of validation includes stringent requirements for tamper-resistance, cryptographic key management, and physical security. It ensures that cryptographic modules can withstand sophisticated attacks while protecting sensitive data.

Building on the foundation of FIPS 140-2, FIPS 140-3 incorporates several key advancements, including alignment with ISO/IEC 19790:2012 , ensuring global interoperability and compliance with international standards. Enhanced physical security measures, such as tamper-evident and tamper-resistant mechanisms, provide stronger

defences

against

physical attacks.

The

new

standard

also

addresses evolving cybersecurity threats with updated cryptographic algorithms, improved key management practices and protection against side-channel attacks. Additionally, FIPS 140-3 allows for modular testing, offering greater flexibility during validation while maintaining robust security.

Recognised globally, FIPS 140-3 Level 3 is trusted by government agencies, defence contractors, financial institutions and healthcare providers to safeguard highly confidential and classified information. This certification also assures compliance with international regulations and standards, such as

GDPR

and

HIPAA , enabling organisations to meet the highest levels of data protection requirements while future-proofing their cryptographic systems.

Achieving this certification involves rigorous testing under the Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) , a process jointly managed by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and

Technology

( NIST ) and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security ( CCCS ).

These

enhancements

reflect the datAshur PRO+C and PRO+A's ability to meet the most demanding security expectations, setting a new benchmark for encrypted USB flash drives worldwide.

The

iStorage

datAshur PRO+C distinguishes itself as the world's

only

flash

drive

to

receive

this

level of

certification . This achievement underscores the advanced security features of the device, which deliver the highest levels of data protection and encryption while meeting the latest U.S. government compliance standards for cryptographic modules.

You can find the

FIPS

140-3

Level

3

Certificate

#4918

here

John

Michael, CEO

of

iStorage/Kanguru ,

commented:

"Achieving FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation for the datAshur PRO+C and PRO+A adds tremendous credibility to the

iStorage/Kanguru

brand.

This

milestone underscores

our

commitment

to

providing

the

most

secure

data

storage solutions for the U.S. government, corporations and organisations worldwide."

This announcement follows iStorage's recent partnership with CAST, a group with the mission to unite like-minded entrepreneurial companies within data protection, storage, servers and reliable communication. As cyber threats become increasingly complex, the combined capabilities of iStorage, Kanguru, and CAST will continue to provide robust protection for sensitive data worldwide. This latest news marks a significant milestone in iStorage

and

Kanguru's shared

mission

to

provide

cutting-edge, user-friendly,

hardware-encrypted

data

storage

solutions

worldwide,

and

demonstrates

the

highest standards of encryption that the group are known for.

The datAshur

PRO+C is available for purchase on both the iStorage

and

Kanguru

websites

as

well

as numerous channel partners. Visit our websites to learn more about how the datAshur PRO+C can help protect your valuable data.

For

further

information,

please

contact:

Shannon

Dority,

Marketing

Manager,

iStorage

Tel.:

+44 (0)

20

8991

6260

|

E-mail: [email protected]



Donald

Wright,

Marketing

Manager,

Kanguru Solutions

Tel.:

1-508 376

4245

|

E-mail:

[email protected]



Request

a

free

30-day

evaluation

from

the

iStorage |

Kanguru

product range:

About

iStorage

|

Kanguru is a global leader in government-validated, PIN-authenticated, hardware encrypted data storage and cloud encryption solutions, delivering cutting-edge data security solutions to governments and corporations worldwide. With a comprehensive portfolio that includes secure data storage, remote management, and data duplication products,

iStorage

|

Kanguru upholds military-grade encryption standards and compliance with key regulations, such as GDPR, HIPAA, and SOX. Trusted globally, iStorage | Kanguru is committed to making advanced

encryption solutions accessible, setting new benchmarks in data protection and security across industries.

Learn

more

at:



or



SOURCE iStorage-Kanguru

