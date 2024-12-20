The Aspen Group's Learning And Development Named Top 50 Worldwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Aspen Group (TAG) announced today that its & Development (L&D) team has been named a Top 50 Learning & Development Team for 2024 by the OnCon Icon Awards. This distinction highlights organizations that have demonstrated exceptional impact, thought leadership, and innovation in driving growth and development within their industries.

Selected through peer and community voting, the award celebrates teams that set a high standard for leadership and measurable results in learning and development. TAG is the only support organization to make the Top 50 list, and this is the second consecutive year that TAG has been recognized by the OnCon Icon Awards.

In addition, Laura Sage, Director Learning & Development, Doctor Development, was individually recognized among the Top 50 Learning & Development Professionals for 2024.

"This honor is a testament to the hard work, passion, and innovation of the entire Learning & Development team at TAG," said Bob Fontana, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Aspen Group. "There's nothing that makes a bigger impact than the investments we make in the clinicians and teams we support, and I couldn't be more proud of the impact our L&D organization has on those teams, doctors, and the patients and communities we serve."

TAG's L&D team plays a pivotal role in fostering the growth of clinicians, business operations, and support teams across the five consumer healthcare brands that TAG supports, including Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care®, Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM and AZPetVet.

A key driver of TAG's success is The Aspen Group University (TAG U), a cutting-edge training and education platform created to empower professional growth and improve patient care. Since its launch in 2023, TAG U has delivered innovative training solutions for team members across TAG's network of brands. With a mission to help professionals advance in their careers and better serve patients, TAG U provides comprehensive programs, state-of-the-art technology, and hands-on learning opportunities tailored to meet the needs of clinicians, healthcare professionals, and support teams.

Another cornerstone of TAG's success is the Aspen Doctor Learning Journey, a robust training program designed to support and retain new doctors. From February 2022 to June 2024, the program achieved an impressive 95% retention rate for participants who attended within the first six months of their employment. Moreover, retention rates for program participants are approximately 20% higher than those who did not attend.

To learn more about how TAG is leading the way in professional development and excellence, visit href="" rel="nofollow" aspendental/tag- .

About TAG – The Aspen Group

TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better healthcare to more people. TAG and the independent healthcare practices it supports operate more than 1,300 locations in 45 states through its five consumer healthcare brands: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care®, Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM and AZPetVet. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit

teamtag , and follow us on

LinkedIn

and

X (formerly Twitter) .

SOURCE TAG - The Aspen Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED