BIRA 91 Taproom Opens It's 9Th Taproom PAN India In Mumbai On Their 9Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 19th December 2024 – BIRA 91, India's leading craft beer brand, is thrilled to announce the opening of its 9th Taproom, coinciding with the brand's 9th anniversary. Situated in the dynamic Kamala Mills area of Lower Parel, Mumbai, this new outpost builds upon BIRA 91's growing nationwide of experiential craft beer destinations, as the second BIRA 91 Taproom in Mumbai, following the successful launch at T1 Domestic Terminal which happened recently this year, the Kamala Mills Taproom reaffirms the brand's commitment to bringing bold, flavorful craft beer experiences to the vibrant and cosmopolitan audience of India's financial capital.



Spanning a sprawling 4,520 sq. ft. with a seating capacity of over 200, including a lush outdoor space for live performances and pet-friendly events, the Kamala Mills Taproom promises to be an unparalleled destination. The space's design seamlessly blends industrial chic with natural greenery, creating a warm, inviting ambiance for patrons to enjoy.



Guests will have the chance to explore 16 taps pouring an eclectic mix of Limited Release small-batch brews, seasonal creations, and flagship beers, alongside a menu curated by Celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani. A proud Mumbaiker, Chef Vicky has designed the offerings to reflect bold flavors inspired by local and global influences, ensuring each dish pairs perfectly with BIRA 91's innovative beers.



Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of BIRA 91, commented on this milestone: "Opening our 9th Taproom in our 9th year is a moment of immense pride for BIRA 91. Each Taproom tells the story of our journey – one of passion, innovation, and bold creativity. Mumbai, with its unmatched energy and diversity, is the perfect city to mark this milestone. We're excited to introduce our newest outpost in Kamala Mills and continue creating a space where craft beer lovers can connect and celebrate their shared passion."



Rahul Singh, Senior Vice President, Pubs Vertical, BIRA 91, added: "Our Taprooms are designed to offer exceptional craft beer experiences paired with thoughtful culinary delights. With Chef Vicky Ratnani's expertise, our Kamala Mills Taproom features a menu that captures Mumbai's diverse palate while complementing our beers. From live performances to immersive beer workshops, our Taproom embodies BIRA 91's commitment to innovation and community engagement."



The opening of the Kamala Mills Taproom reflects BIRA 91's mission to transform the craft beer culture in India, blending global techniques with local flavors. Over the past nine years, each Taproom has been a testament to the brand's creativity, serving as vibrant spaces for beer enthusiasts to connect, explore, and celebrate craft beer, the Kamala Mills Taproom continues this legacy by hosting live music performances, pub quizzes, immersive workshops, and pet-friendly events, fostering a sense of community while creating memorable experiences for all.





