German-Azerbaijani Chamber Of Commerce Reflects On Achievements And Announces New Appointment

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
On December 18, 2024, the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce
(AHK Azerbaijan) held its Members' General Meeting, bringing
together over 80 representatives from the business community,
Azernews reports.
Held biannually, the event serves as a platform to review the
Chamber's activities, celebrate accomplishments, and outline future
objectives.
The meeting opened with a welcoming address by Anar Hasanov,
Chairman of the Board of AHK Azerbaijan. Hasanov announced that 15
new companies joined the Chamber in the last six months, bringing
the total membership to 196, encompassing a wide range of
industries from both Germany and Azerbaijan.“The commitment and
quality of our Chamber's work continue to attract companies from
diverse sectors, which is a testament to our shared success,” he
remarked. Hasanov also highlighted the contributions of the
Chamber's working groups and acknowledged the dedication of their
chairs in driving impactful initiatives.
In his address, Hasanov presented an overview of AHK
Azerbaijan's activities throughout the year, including delegation
trips, B2B events, and social gatherings. He extended his gratitude
to the companies that provided sponsorship support, recognizing
their vital role in advancing the Chamber's projects.
Dr. Ralf Horlemann, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of
Germany to Azerbaijan, also addressed the attendees, reflecting on
the German Embassy's initiatives during COP29, which included
facilitating business visits for over 300 German delegates to
Azerbaijan. Dr. Horlemann praised AHK Azerbaijan's contributions
during the global climate conference and expressed optimism about a
stronger German-Azerbaijani partnership in the post-COP29 era,
particularly in the transformation of the energy system.
The newly appointed Executive Director of AHK Azerbaijan, Nargis
Wieck, introduced herself to the members.“Azerbaijan is a
strategically important partner for both Europe and Germany. Beyond
its pivotal role in energy and logistics, the country offers a
wealth of business opportunities,” Wieck noted. She emphasized
Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to modernize its economy and
underscored the potential for German technology and expertise to
play a crucial role in fostering sustainable growth.
During the meeting, Board Member Farid Guliyev presented the
financial report for the past year and oversaw the election of
internal auditors for 2025. Following the voting process, Zalbey
Agadadashov (Director, Turan Legal and Tax LLC), Vugar Hajiyev
(QHSE Team Leader, PMD Project LLC), and Zahra Aliyeva (Director,
German Language Training Center) were elected as the internal
auditors.
The event concluded with the introduction of new members and a
business dinner, providing attendees with valuable networking
opportunities and fostering collaboration across industries.
Note that, the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK
Azerbaijan) is the official representative of the German economy in
Azerbaijan providing information services and support to the
companies in their market and business research since 2012.
MENAFN20122024000195011045ID1109016027
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.