German-Azerbaijani Chamber Of Commerce Reflects On Achievements And Announces New Appointment

On December 18, 2024, the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) held its Members' General Meeting, bringing together over 80 representatives from the business community, Azernews reports.

Held biannually, the event serves as a to review the Chamber's activities, celebrate accomplishments, and outline future objectives.

The meeting opened with a welcoming address by Anar Hasanov, Chairman of the Board of AHK Azerbaijan. Hasanov announced that 15 new companies joined the Chamber in the last six months, bringing the total membership to 196, encompassing a wide range of industries from both Germany and Azerbaijan.“The commitment and quality of our Chamber's work continue to attract companies from diverse sectors, which is a testament to our shared success,” he remarked. Hasanov also highlighted the contributions of the Chamber's working groups and acknowledged the dedication of their chairs in driving impactful initiatives.

In his address, Hasanov presented an overview of AHK Azerbaijan's activities throughout the year, including delegation trips, B2B events, and social gatherings. He extended his gratitude to the companies that provided sponsorship support, recognizing their vital role in advancing the Chamber's projects.

Dr. Ralf Horlemann, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Azerbaijan, also addressed the attendees, reflecting on the German Embassy's initiatives during COP29, which included facilitating business visits for over 300 German delegates to Azerbaijan. Dr. Horlemann praised AHK Azerbaijan's contributions during the global climate conference and expressed optimism about a stronger German-Azerbaijani partnership in the post-COP29 era, particularly in the transformation of the energy system.

The newly appointed Executive Director of AHK Azerbaijan, Nargis Wieck, introduced herself to the members.“Azerbaijan is a strategically important partner for both Europe and Germany. Beyond its pivotal role in energy and logistics, the country offers a wealth of business opportunities,” Wieck noted. She emphasized Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to modernize its economy and underscored the potential for German technology and expertise to play a crucial role in fostering sustainable growth.

During the meeting, Board Member Farid Guliyev presented the financial report for the past year and oversaw the election of internal auditors for 2025. Following the voting process, Zalbey Agadadashov (Director, Turan Legal and Tax LLC), Vugar Hajiyev (QHSE Team Leader, PMD Project LLC), and Zahra Aliyeva (Director, German Language Training Center) were elected as the internal auditors.

The event concluded with the introduction of new members and a business dinner, providing attendees with valuable networking opportunities and fostering collaboration across industries.

Note that, the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) is the official representative of the German economy in Azerbaijan providing information services and support to the companies in their market and business research since 2012.