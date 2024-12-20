EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Delivery Hero announces Marie-Anne Popp as Chief Financial Officer



Marie-Anne Popp to become Delivery Hero CFO Popp to join Delivery Hero's Management Board Berlin, 20 December 2024 – Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero”,“the Company” or“the Group”), the world's leading local delivery platform, announced today that Marie-Anne Popp, interim Chief Financial Officer, will become its CFO from January 2025. Popp will be appointed by the Company's Supervisory Board, and also join Delivery Hero's Management Board. Kristin Skogen Lund, Chair of the Supervisory Board, said: “We are pleased to appoint Marie-Anne as Delivery Hero's Chief Financial Officer, following her successful tenure as the interim CFO. During this period, Marie-Anne demonstrated exceptional leadership, deep financial expertise, and a strong commitment to Delivery Hero's vision and values. The Supervisory Board has full confidence in her ability to continue driving our financial strategy and delivering sustainable growth for our stakeholders.” As interim CFO, Popp led the execution of Delivery Hero's financial strategy, management practices and reporting, while the Company extended its successful profitability trend, including double-digit revenue growth rates across all business segments, from previous quarters. As CFO, she will continue with these responsibilities. Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: “Since joining Delivery Hero over a year ago, Marie-Anne has made a significant contribution to our company's financial health and profitability, which combined with her drive and passion makes her an exceptional leader. Over the past months, she has become an integral part of the management team and I am excited to welcome her to the management board as CFO.” Prior to her role as interim CFO, Popp was the Senior Vice President of Finance at Delivery Hero. During her extensive career, she has held numerous senior leadership roles, including SVP of Corporate Finance & Strategic Programs at Adidas and CFO covering Emerging Markets at General Electric. Popp holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Master of Economics from ESCP Business School. Marie-Anne Popp, CFO of Delivery Hero, said: “It is a great privilege to take on the role of CFO at Delivery Hero. With the company on a clear path to profitability, I'm excited about the opportunities ahead. I look forward to working closely with my team and the talented people across the organization to unlock the full potential for profitable growth across all our markets.” About Delivery Hero Delivery Hero is the world's leading local delivery platform, operating its service in around 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit

