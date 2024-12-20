BJYM Holds Anti-Congress Protests In Jammu, Burns Rahul Gandhi's Effigy
Date
12/20/2024 2:07:08 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- In a counterattack on the congress for raising objections to Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about B R Ambedkar, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Thursday evening staged protests against the party and burned an effigy of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress of insulting Ambedkar.
Scores of BJP youth workers gathered for a demonstration, raising slogans against the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. The protest culminated with the burning of Gandhi's effigy.
ADVERTISEMENT
“It was the Congress that always insulted Ambedkar ji. Now they are trying to attack the home minister to cover up their own injustices against the great leader,” Jammu and Kashmir BJYM president Arun Prabhat told reporters.
ADVERTISEMENT
Police intervened to prevent the protestors from marching toward the Congress headquarters. Some Congress workers, carrying party flags, came out of the office and countered the BJP protestors.
The Congress condemned the protests by BJP activists near its headquarters.
Read Also
Parliament Scuffle: Police To Record Statement Of 2 Injured MPs, Call Rahul For Questioning
'Not In His Nature To Be Nasty': Omar Defends Rahul Over Parliament Tussle
Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Tara Chand intervened during the protests, urging Congress workers to avoid confrontation.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN20122024000215011059ID1109015133
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.