KPN Announces Redemption Of Perpetual Hybrid Capital Securities
Date
12/20/2024 2:00:59 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, Koninklijke KPN N.V. (“KPN”) announces the redemption of all of the outstanding € 219,400,000 Perpetual Fixed Rate Resettable Capital Securities issued by KPN on 8 November 2019 (ISIN XS2069101868) (the“Securities”).
The Securities will be redeemed at their principal amount together with interest accrued up to, but excluding, the First Reset Date, 8 February 2025. The redemption will be paid from available funds on Monday 10 February 2025.
Formal disclosures:
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: KPN announces redemption of Perpetual Hybrid Capital Securities
20/12/2024
KPN-N
