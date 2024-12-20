Malayalam Movies To Watch For Christmas 2024: Rifle Club, Barroz, Extra Decent And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) This Christmas, Malayalam cinema brings an exciting mix of fantasy, action, thrillers, nostalgia, and heartfelt comedy.

From Mohanlal's magical Barroz to the nostalgic charm of Pallotty 90s Kids, these films promise a memorable holiday experience. With gripping stories and diverse genres, there's something for everyone to enjoy this festive season.

Rifle Club is a gripping Malayalam thriller set against the backdrop of a shooting club. It delves into the ambitions and rivalries of its key characters as they face personal and professional challenges. The intense storytelling, coupled with compelling character arcs, builds an atmosphere of suspense and psychological tension.

As themes of competition, ambition, and human relationships unfold, Rifle Club emerges as a unique offering for viewers who enjoy a mix of emotional drama and psychological thrills.



Genre : Thriller, Drama

Cast : Vijayaraghavan, Dileesh Pothan, Vani Viswanath, Anurag Kashyap , and rapper-singer Hanumankind When and where to watch : December 19, Theatres

Barroz – Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure

Barroz is a 3D fantasy adventure film directed by and starring Mohanlal. The story follows Barroz, a 400-year-old ghost guardian of Vasco da Gama's hidden treasure. With breathtaking visuals and magical elements, the film takes viewers on a mystical journey of adventure, mystery, and family.

Set in an exotic world filled with folklore and fantasy, Barroz promises to be a visual spectacle, appealing to audiences of all ages during the Christmas season.



Genre : Fantasy Adventure

Cast : Mohanlal , Maya Rao West, Ignacio Mateos, Kallirroi Tziafeta When and where to watch : December 25, Theatres

ED – Extra Decent is a feel-good comedy-drama offering light-hearted humour and relatable life experiences. The film revolves around quirky characters navigating life's everyday challenges with a comedic twist.

With witty dialogue, funny situations, and emotional moments, ED-Extra Decent aims to blend humour and heartwarming messages. It is perfect for family viewing and provides a refreshing cinematic escape, making it an ideal pick for the festive Christmas holiday season.



Genre : Comedy, Drama

Cast : Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sudheer Karamana, Grace Antony, Vinaya Prasad, and Shyam Mohan. When and where to watch: December 20, Theatres

Marco

Marco is an intense action thriller starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role. Directed by Haneef Adeni, it follows Marco, a man drawn into a series of life-altering events. With adrenaline-pumping action sequences, gripping emotional drama, and unexpected twists, Marco promises an edge-of-the-seat experience.

The film's intense narrative, powerful visuals, and emotionally charged storytelling make it a highly anticipated release for action enthusiasts and Malayalam film lovers this Christmas.



Genre : Action Thriller

Cast : Unni Mukundan, Yukti Thareja, Kabir Duhan Singh, Rahul Dev, Jayaprakash, Sudev Nair, Shaji Chen, Sreejith Ravi, Suresh Chandra Menon, Mathew Varghese, Dinesh Prabhakar, Ravi Babu, Arjun Nandhakumar, P V Jagadish Kumar, Anson Paul, Ajith Koshy When and where to watch : December 20, Theatres

Pallotty 90s Kids takes audiences on a nostalgic journey back to the innocence of the 1990s. The film highlights the simple joys, friendships, and childhood adventures of kids growing up in a close-knit community. Filled with humour, warmth, and touching moments, it captures the beauty of a simpler era before the digital age.

This nostalgic trip down memory lane is a heartwarming watch for both adults and children, making it a perfect family film for the holiday season.



Genre : Drama, Nostalgia

Cast : Davinchi Santhosh, Balu Varghese, Neeraj Krishna, Arjun Ashokan, Saiju Kurup, Niranjana Anoop, Dinesh Prabhakar, Sudhi Koppa, Adish Praveen When and where to watch : December 22, Manorama Max