United We Care Shatters Google And Meta's Accuracy Records With United-Medasr In Conversational AI

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 19 December 2024 – United We Care, a global leader in AI innovation for mental health, has launched United-MedASR, an advanced Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) system that sets new global benchmarks for clinical accuracy.



Designed to revolutionize medical communication, United-MedASR tackles critical healthcare challenges with unmatched precision-achieved through a model built on capital efficiency rather than the massive foundational budgets of Meta and Google.



United-MedASR has outperformed major benchmarks, setting new records:



LibriSpeech Test-Clean: 0.986% Word Error Rate (WER), a 26% improvement over Google\'s 1.34%.



Tedlium: 0.29% WER, a 93% improvement over NVIDIA\'s 3.92%.



FLEURS (English): 0.336% WER, a 98% reduction from Meta\'s 21.9%.



\"Our achievement is a milestone in ASR technology,\" said Sourav Banerjee, Founder and CTO of United We Care. \"We\'ve proven that true innovation doesn\'t require boundless resources-it requires focus, expertise, and a commitment to solving real-world problems.\"



Precision That Saves Lives

In healthcare, the margin for error is razor thin. Traditional ASR tools, with error rates of 3–5%, posed risks to patient safety. United-MedASR achieves an industry-leading 0.5% error rate, ensuring accuracy in critical interactions. Its ability to understand the thickest regional accents and provide precise medical documentation redefines reliability in high-stakes environments.



\"When a doctor says, \'Administer epinephrine,\' the difference between 99% and 99.7% accuracy is life or death,\" said Ritu Mehrotra, Founder and CEO of United We Care. \"This isn\'t just incremental progress-it\'s a paradigm shift. Stella, our virtual wellness and mental health support AI, is globally the best in conversational AI. We\'ve built a system that transforms how healthcare professionals interact with technology, enabling unprecedented levels of accuracy and reliability.\"



United-MedASR is more than a technological breakthrough-it\'s a tool designed to improve lives. With Stella, conversations feel authentic, blending AI precision with human-like interaction. From enabling accurate documentation to understanding diverse accents, United-MedASR is poised to make healthcare safer, more accessible, and more reliable.



United We Care\'s dedication to purpose-driven innovation cements its place as a global leader, bridging cutting-edge technology with human-centric care.





About United We Care



United We Care is a Deep tech Company focused on mental healthcare. With its AI agent, Stella, the company aims to transform the mental healthcare landscape and empower each person to navigate their mental health with dignity, resilience and compassion. United We Care has a presence in the US, Australia and India.



