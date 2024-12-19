Christians In India Face Record Violence Amid Political Tensions In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, Christians in India faced a stark reality: 585 incidents of violence against their community were reported in just the first nine months.



This figure highlights a troubling trend of increasing hostility, particularly as Prime Narendra Modi secured his third term in office amid rising tensions.



The landscape has shifted significantly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP ), under Modi's leadership, promotes a vision of India as a Hindu nation.



This ideology has fostered an environment where religious minorities, especially Christians, are often viewed with suspicion. The government's strict anti-conversion laws have intensified this climate.



In Uttar Pradesh, for instance, the state reported 156 incidents of violence against Christians, reflecting the harsh realities imposed by these laws.







These laws not only criminalize conversion but also empower citizens to report suspected violations, leading to widespread harassment and arrests. Many Christians find themselves caught in legal battles that threaten their freedom and safety.

Challenges and Resilience of India's Christian Community

The situation is particularly dire in northeastern Manipur, where ethnic violence has displaced around 60,000 people and resulted in over 250 deaths, predominantly among Christian communities.



Judicial decisions have compounded these challenges. In November 2024, India's Supreme Court upheld a tax order requiring nuns and priests in government-aided schools to pay income tax.



This move reversed long-standing exemptions and raised concerns about the financial sustainability of many religious institutions that provide vital educational services.



Internally, the Christian community is grappling with its own conflicts. Disputes within the Syro-Malabar Church over liturgical practices have exposed divisions among clergy and laity.



These internal struggles reflect broader issues of authority and governance within the church rather than theological disagreements. Despite these obstacles, there were significant moments of recognition for Indian Christians this year.



In December, George Jacob Koovakad was elevated to cardinal by Pope Francis, marking an important acknowledgment of the community's presence on a global stage.



Natural disasters also played a role in shaping the year for Christians in India. Kerala faced devastating landslides that resulted in over 400 fatalities.



The Church responded by pledging to build 100 homes for survivors through Caritas India. Other regions like Uttarakhand and Assam experienced severe flooding, displacing thousands and prompting relief efforts from Christian organizations.



As 2024 concludes, the challenges faced by Christians in India underscore a critical moment for religious freedom in the country. The combination of political hostility, social strife, legal hurdles, and natural disasters paints a complex picture that demands attention.



Understanding these dynamics is essential for those directly affected. It is also crucial for anyone concerned about the future of religious pluralism in India.

