Libya: The International Rescue Committee (IRC) Urges Scaled-Up Support To Sudanese Refugees Amid Growing Numbers And Escalating Needs

Over 70% of Sudanese refugees face inadequate housing, contributing to economic instability and limiting access to essential services.

56% of households identify employment as a top priority.

Safety concerns affect 50% of respondents, with women and children particularly vulnerable to violence and exploitation. Documentation issues, high fees, and overcrowded schools keep nearly 80% of refugee children from attending school.

Since April 2023, more than 215,000 Sudanese refugees fleeing conflict and insecurity in Sudan have sought refuge in Libya-far surpassing

UNHCR's

initial projection of 150,000 set in June. Arriving directly from Sudan, or via Chad and Egypt, the majority of refugees are arriving in Al Kufra District, where local authorities and host communities are struggling to cope as newly arrived refugees face critical challenges in shelter, meeting their basic needs, and access to essential services.



To better understand and respond to these challenges, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) conducted a detailed assessment of the vulnerabilities and needs of Sudanese refugees in Libya, with a focus on women and families. The assessment was driven by a significant increase in Sudanese refugees accessing IRC services in 2024 across key locations in Libya's western, southern, and eastern regions. Based on surveys with more than 270 refugee households, the findings provide valuable insights into the hardships Sudanese refugees are facing in Libya and outline actionable solutions to address their immediate and long-term needs.



The IRC assessment reveals alarming gaps in basic necessities and opportunities for Sudanese refugees in Libya. Over 70% of surveyed households are living in inadequate housing, with many spending more than half their income on rent. Access to livelihoods is also a major concern that restricts refugees' ability to meet their basic needs, with over half of respondents citing access to livelihoods as their primary challenge. Despite most refugees having completed secondary or university education their skills in critical fields like healthcare, education, and engineering remain underutilized due to systemic barriers.



Jared Rowell, IRC's Country Director in Libya, said,



“Our assessment shows that safety concerns affect one in every two refugees, with women and children disproportionately at risk of violence, bullying, and exploitation. Access to education is a critical issue, with almost half of refugee children currently unable to attend school. Documentation issues, high associated costs, and overcrowded classrooms stand in the way of fulfilling families' aspirations for their children's learning. These findings paint a picture of the immediate and long-term needs that must be addressed through coordinated and inclusive solutions.



“The needs far exceed current resources. Without immediate support, we risk failing those most vulnerable, especially women, children, and unaccompanied minors. The international community must act now to provide the funding and resources needed to address this growing crisis and prevent further human suffering.”



Key recommendations:



Urgent additional resources are needed to address critical gaps in shelter, nutrition, and child protection, especially in transit cities and underserved regions.Tailored vocational training and streamlined qualifications recognition are essential to help Sudanese refugees secure employment and effectively utilize their skills.Facilitate school enrollment and support Sudanese schools in Libya to provide quality education for refugee children.Foster collaboration with Libyan authorities and the Sudanese Embassy to streamline documentation processes, improving access to services and ensuring stronger legal protection for refugees.Increase NGO services and presence in eastern and southern Libya to bridge existing service gaps and address urgent needs in these regions.

The IRC urges the international community to act swiftly to address the urgent needs of Sudanese refugees in Libya. As numbers of refugees continue to increase, immediate and comprehensive action is critical to prevent further deterioration of living conditions and alleviate the growing humanitarian crisis.



This situation in Libya is part of a broader regional displacement crisis. An increasing number of Sudanese refugees are also seeking safety in South Sudan, Chad, Ethiopia, Uganda, the Central African Republic, and Egypt. However, critical supplies in each of these countries remain extremely limited. Alarmingly, only 30% of the regional response plan for Sudanese refugees has been funded in 2024, leaving their urgent needs severely unmet.



