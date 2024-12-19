Top Events Today: Congress To Protest Against Amit Shah's Statement On Ambedkar IGI IPO Share Listing, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Here are the top events making headlines today, from to business. Check here:

Bypolls to six Rajya Sabha seats in four states

The Election Commission announced on Tuesday that by-polls for six Rajya Sabha vacancies in four states will be held on 20 December.

In Andhra Pradesh, three vacancies arose when YSRCP members Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi, Beedha Masthan Rao Yadav, and Ryaga Krishnaiah resigned in August. Yadav and Krishnaiah's terms were set to end on June 21, 2028, while Mopidevi's term was to conclude on June 21, 2026. A vacancy also occurred in Odisha after Sujeet Kumar resigned from his seat and was expelled by the Biju Janata Dal. His term was to end on April 2, 2026.

Winter session of Parliament to conclude today

The Winter Session of Parliament , which began on 25 November 2024, is expected to conclude by 20 December 2024, depending on the government's business. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will not sit on November 26, 2024, in observance of“Constitution Day.”

Congress protest today against Amit Shah's statement on Ambedkar

Congress is to protest on Friday, 20 December, in all district headquarters across the country against the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement and the FIR registered against Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, as reported by ANI.

Air India Express to launch direct flights from Pune and Surat to Bangkok

Air India Express will begin direct flights from Pune and Surat to Bangkok on December 21, 2024. This new route will link both cities to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport. The launch is part of Air India Express's expansion strategy, aimed at connecting non-metro cities with both international destinations and major Indian metros.