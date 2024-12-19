Year-Ender 2024: From Pushpa 2, Stree 2 And Kalki To Devara- The Top 10 Highest-Grossing Blockbusters In India This Year

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Year-ender 2024: The year 2024 saw the release of several highly successful films that achieved impressive numbers, both in India and globally. These blockbusters spanned a variety of genres, including action, drama, sci-fi, horror, and comedy, among others. From Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 to the futuristic sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD, here are the top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies of 2024.

1. Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the highest-grossing Indian movie in 2024. As per Sacnilk, the film, which was made at an approximate budget of ₹400 crore , has now crossed ₹1,500 mark worldwide, the makers informed. Since the movie is still playing in theatres, the earnings are expected to continue to grow. The film follows the highly successful first part,“Pushpa: The Rise,” which was released in 2021. Apart from the lead actors, the movie includes Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.

2. Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD which was praised for blending mythology and futuristic elements, visual effects and performances of its lead cast, is the second highest-grossing Indian movie of 2024. As per Sacnilk, the film's gross collection was ₹1,042 crore worldwide while its Indian gross collection stood at ₹767 crore.

3. Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank, starring Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, ranked the third highest-grossing movie in India in 2024. The film is a sequel to the 2018 release“Stree.” The horror comedy, released on August 15, was directed by Amar Kaushik and penned by Niren Bhatt. The film also features key performances by Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. Each actor's performance received a great deal of praise; moreover, Tamanna Bhatia's song and dance in "Aaj Ki Raat" became an instant hit with the audience. Now, speaking of the film's worldwide collection, the movie grossed ₹857.15 crore, with ₹713.15 crore gross coming from India alone.

4. Devara Part 1

Devara – Part 1, starring NT Rama Rao Jr, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan was released on September 27. Though the film received mixed reviews from the audience, it collected a massive ₹422.1 crore gross worldwide while its collection in India stood at ₹345.6 crore gross. Speaking of the movie's plot, it follows the journey of a village chief's son, played by Jr NTR, who secretly upholds his late father's mission against smuggling while pretending to be weak and preserving the facade that his father is still alive. Along with the movie, the Telugu song“Chuttamalle” has gone viral on social media, with many creating reels on it.

5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 became Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener of his career. The film, directed by Anees Azmee, also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. The third instalment of the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise was released on November 1. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles while the second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles. Speaking of its collection, the film minted ₹389.27 crore worldwide while its collection in India stood at ₹311.27 crore.

6. The Greatest of All Time (GOAT)

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's action-packed GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment features Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Sneha, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu in key roles. As per Sacnilk data, the sci-fi action movie minted ₹457.12 crore gross worldwide while in India, the collection stood at ₹296.87 crore.

7. Singham Again

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, part of his cop universe, stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It achieved impressive box office numbers. The action-packed film was praised for incorporating elements from the Ramayana and blending the themes with the characters of Shetty's cop universe movie. Sacnilk data reported that the movie's worldwide earnings reached ₹372.41 crore gross with ₹297.41 crore gross earned in India.

8. Amaran

The real-life story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an Indian Army officer from the Rajput Regiment who was posthumously honoured with the Ashok Chakra for his bravery during a counterterrorism mission while serving with the 44th Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir, is also one of the highest grossing movies in 2024. The film starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi won the audience's hearts as it earned ₹333.5 crore worldwide. In India, the film minted ₹253.5 crore, according to Sacnilk data.

9. Fighter

The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer, which was released on January 25 , was highly appreciated by the audience, leading to a strong box-office performance. Made on a budget of ₹250 crore, Fighter grossed approximately ₹358.89 crore worldwide, with ₹254.89 crore coming from the Indian market alone, data by Sacnilk showed.

10. HanuMan

Prasanth Varma's superhero film starring Teja Sajja earned a massive ₹295.29 crore gross worldwide. The film, which was made on an approximate budget of ₹40 crore, earned ₹238.29 crore in India. The film is set in a fictional place called Anjanadri, where Hanumanthu (Sajja), a petty thief gets the powers of Lord Hanuman. To save the people of Anjanadri, he faces off against Michael, who yearns to possess a power that would make him a formidable superhero.