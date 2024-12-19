Bachchan And Khan Family Cheer For Aaradhya-Abram's Joint Performance

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Two of the biggest families of Bollywood, headed by the Shahenshah and the Baadshah of Hindi cinema, cheered for their young ones at their school's annual function in the city.

Veteran icon Amitabh Bachchan and Bollywood megastar attended the event along with their families. The joint act by Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, and AbRam Khan, the youngest son of SRK, was the highlight of the evening.

The star-studded event was attended by several high-profile celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar as they gathered to cheer for their children.

Aaradhya and AbRam's Christmas-themed performance stole the show. In a clip that has now gone viral, While Aaradhya was dressed in a lovely red-and-white outfit, AbRam donned a white sweater and red muffler.

SRK was seen recording the video of AbRam, while Suhana and Gauri enjoyed his performance. On the other hand, Aaradhya's parents, Abhishek and Aishwarya, were seen clicking their daughter's photos and videos. We also spotted Amitabh Bachchan looking in awe at his granddaughter's performance.

Other celebrities at the event included Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Manish Malhotra.

Of late, the rumours around Abhishek and Aishwarya's divorce have grabbed headlines. Rumours around Abhishek's entanglement with actress Nimrat Kaur during the shoot of their streaming movie 'Dasvi' have also been doing rounds. The rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya's separation started doing rounds since last year when it was reported in the media that Aishwarya had left the Bachchan family's house, and has been living separately.

However, at the time, Aishwarya attended the premier of the streaming movie 'The Archies' which marked the debut of Big B's grandson Agastya Nanda. During the event, last year, Aishwarya was seen in good spirits with the Bachchan family. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 after dating for a couple of years. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2011, four years after their marriage.