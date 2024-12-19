'Should Have Invaded Ukraine Earlier': Vladimir Putin Tells Russians In Year-End Address Says

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a recent end-of-year press conference, Russian President Vladimir stated that Russia should have launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier and been better prepared for the conflict. Reflecting on the 2022 invasion, which he refers to as a "special military operation," Putin acknowledged that there should have been "systemic preparation" for the military action.

Vladimir Putin remarked,“Knowing what's happening now, back in 2022, I would've thought the decision ought to have been taken earlier. We ought to have started getting ready for those developments and the special military operation before.”

During the four-hour event, which was broadcast live across major state television channels, Putin claimed that Russian forces are making progress "along the entire frontline" in Ukraine.

Putin described his troops as "heroes" and asserted that they are reclaiming territory measured in square kilometres daily.“Movement is occurring along the entire front line, every day,” he stated, emphasising that these advances are not merely incremental.

Putin expressed a willingness to engage in compromises to end the Ukraine war, although he did not specify what these compromises might entail.

Putin mentioned that he is“ready for both talks and compromise,” indicating a potential openness to negotiations with US President-elect Donald Trump.“Politics is the art of compromise... We have always said that we are ready for both talks and compromise,” he added.

The press conference also touched on Russia's nuclear doctrine, which allows for a nuclear strike if backed by a nuclear power. Putin challenged Western nations to respond to this change, stating,“You'll have to ask them” whether they had received the message regarding Russia's new approach.