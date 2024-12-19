Massive Explosions Near Northern Fleet Base, Airfields In Murmansk Region - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Murmansk region of the Russian Federation, explosions occurred in the area where a number of military facilities are located, including the Severomorsk-1 military airfield.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by“Agency. News”.

Two powerful explosions occurred on Wednesday evening in the cities of Murmansk and Severomorsk, according to local residents. According to them, the blast waves were felt at a distance of several tens of kilometers.

One of the explosions was captured on and, judging by the footage, the explosions could have occurred at one of a number of military facilities in the area of the main naval base of the Russian Northern Fleet, located in Severomorsk, and two military airfields, the report said.

The Norwegian publication The Barents Observer geolocated the location of the explosion video, confirming that there are many military facilities in the area, including the Severomorsk-1 naval airbase, warehouses and weapons bunkers.

It is noted that the Severomorsk-1 airbase, 13 kilometers from the shooting location, is the second largest on the Kola Peninsula and is used for both fighters, bombers, and maritime surveillance aircraft. It is also home to a squadron of Ka-27 helicopters.

Meanwhile, an open weapons depot is located 11 kilometers away from the location of the video. To the northwest of Severomorsk-1, there are several installations with mobile anti-aircraft missiles and antennas for electronic warfare, the article says.

There have been no official reports of airplane crashes or accidental weapon explosions in the area. Severomorsk is located almost 1,900 kilometers north of the Russian border with Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of December 19, a fire broke out at an oil refinery in Novoshakhtynsk, Rostov region, Russia, as a result of a drone attack.