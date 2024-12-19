عربي


Bomb Scare In Delhi: Private School In Dwarka Receives Threat Email, Classes Shifted Online

12/19/2024 10:17:18 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A private school in Delhi's Dwarka area recieved bomb threats this morning. Emergency response teams have been sent to the spot. Classes have been shifted to online mode: Delhi Police


Live Mint

