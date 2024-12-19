Jaipur News: Truck Carrying Chemicals Collides And Catches Fire On Ajmer Highway 4 Dead

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jaipur News: A truck carrying chemicals collided with several other and caught fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Friday morning, resulting in a tragic accident that has left four people dead and many others injured. The incident occurred in the Bhankrota area, where the fire quickly spread due to the collision of multiple trucks. Eyewitnesses reported chaotic scenes as emergency services rushed to the scene to extinguish the blaze and assist those affected.

According to reports, the collision took place near a pump, leading to significant damage as flames engulfed several vehicles involved in the crash. Some individuals sustained burn injuries and were promptly transported to local hospitals for treatment. Station House Officer (SHO) Manish Gupta confirmed that the exact number of trucks involved remains unclear, but efforts are ongoing to control the fire and assess the situation.

"The fire has engulfed several trucks. The number of trucks involved in the incident is not clear. Some people with burn injuries have been rushed to hospitals in ambulances," Station House Officer (SHO), Bhankrota, Manish Gupta told PTI.

He said the incident occurred in front of a petrol pump.

Fire brigades are at the spot, trying to bring the blaze under control.

The traffic on the highway has been stopped.

SMS Medical College Principal, Dr Deepak Maheshwari told ANI, "...4 people have died in the incident. 24-25 people have been admitted to the ICU. More people are coming. Many people have been injured in the incident. It is a severe accident..."

Preliminary investigations suggest that the truck responsible for the collision was loaded with a chemical, which may have contributed to the intensity of the fire.



Traffic on the highway has been halted as emergency crews work to manage the aftermath of this devastating incident. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the cause of the accident and the circumstances surrounding it.

(More to come...)