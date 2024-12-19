Introducing Kadhal AI A Tamil Fantasy Music Video Set In A Virtual Reality World

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kadhal AI is an innovative Tamil fantasy that immerses viewers in a captivating virtual reality world where two AI avatars embark on a unique journey of love. Composed by the renowned Pravin Mani, the track features catchy synthwave elements complemented by the soulful vocals of playback Sunitha Sarathy and Toronto-based artist Guru-B. The song's quality is elevated with stem mastering by Oli Morgan from the prestigious Abbey Road Studios, UK.The music video, conceptualized and directed by Guru-B, takes place in a futuristic landscape designed by Godson Joshua, with the visually stunning cityscape of“Chennai 2049” as the backdrop. This digital fantasy seamlessly merges with an urban aesthetic, crafting a breathtaking world that brings the story to life.Dynamic choreography by Shanky adds vibrancy to the video, while Instagram influencer Sindhuja Hari makes a special appearance, adding charm to the narrative. The video also boasts cinematography by Sai Munish, whose unique visuals enhance the futuristic and emotional essence of the storyline.With all characters portrayed as AI avatars, Kadhal AI tells a heartwarming tale of two AI beings navigating love in a digital realm where reality and fantasy intertwine. This visually rich and emotionally resonant music video offers a fresh perspective on relationships in the digital age, blending music, technology, and storytelling like never before.

