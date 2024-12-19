Why Don't More Women Choose To Propose To Their Male Partners?

Author: Daniela Pirani

(MENAFN- The Conversation) The Christmas period isn't just for presents, sparkling lights and too much festive food – it's also prime time for couples to get engaged . And for heterosexual couples, this is likely to happen in a specific way. The man will do the asking.

Traditional views around marriage are changing. In 2021 in England and Wales, more babies were born to unmarried than married parents for the first time. And many women keep their own surname rather than changing it to their husband's when they tie the knot. But wedding proposals are still considered a man's job.

Nevertheless, some women do choose to propose to their male partner. In our research , we investigated their experiences, exploring their choice and looking to understand why so few women take this step. We interviewed 21 women who had proposed and studied social media conversations on the topic.

Of the 21 women we interviewed, the majority had a positive experience. One was rejected, and one realised her partner – who had said yes – was telling everyone that he had done the proposing.

No one's 20s and 30s look the same. You might be saving for a mortgage or just struggling to pay rent. You could be swiping dating apps, or trying to understand childcare. No matter your current challenges, our Quarter Life series has articles to share in the group chat, or just to remind you that you're not alone.

Read more from Quarter Life:



Manifesting has a dark side – there are problems with believing our thoughts have so much power

How embracing the cringe can help your dating life How to write a love song – three tips for beginners from a songwriting expert

In this instance, the woman in our study proposed because her partner said he was a feminist and she thought he would appreciate her asking. But his reclaiming of the narrative exposed how uncomfortable he was with it, and the whole relationship fell apart.

Even if this account is not representative of the sample, it shows something relevant: women proposing are doing something extravagant, unusual, and while they might not be openly condemned, they are still breaking a taboo in contemporary wedding rituals.

What happens when women propose.

While the women in our study received a lot of support from people they were close to, they all experienced some form of rejection or negative judgement. They were told that they were emasculating their male partners, or that they had spoiled the magic of a proposal.

One of the women in our study, Juliet, remembered her mother's reaction:

Juliet was surprised at this reaction – especially because her mother had been a punk when she was younger. Nevertheless, her mother expected Juliet to have a more conventional proposal, a fairytale moment like in the movies. Despite these expectations, Juliet did not feel she had to wait around, and she was proud of having taken the initiative.

Another participant, Rosa, told us about the pushback she received from her fiance's family after she took the initiative and proposed:

The scripts of proposals are hard to change. They remain untouched because they are understood as the only legitimate way of doing things by family and friends, and often are internalised as such by women themselves. Women who mess with the scripts are judged for“not doing things properly”.

New traditions

But our research also showed that not doing things properly was an opportunity for playfulness and fun. Rather than offering a traditional diamond ring, the women we spoke to used gifts that were inventive, inexpensive and adapted to the lifestyle of their partners. One woman told us:

One woman proposed with an inflatable balloon shaped like a diamond ring, showing how women-led proposals can also parody the rigid script.

Most of the women in our sample did not know any other woman who proposed. They did know about leap years being an accepted opportunity for women wanting to propose. Popular culture also offers few examples, with women often citing established ones, such as Monica from Friends.

But this lack of role models is compensated for by networks of solidarity online. Both our interviews, and the social media platforms we looked into, indicate how women use digital spaces to share ideas, look for advice and give each other support. One person posted online:

Women often choose not to propose because they are caught in a double bind. Women are socialised into dreaming about getting married, with the proposal as the pinnacle of romance – but they are judged if they take the initiative. This reproduces the stereotype that women are“always ready” to settle down, while men are not, and this is why the male partner is expected to show commitment.

Women who propose are often driven by feelings of gender equality, but their efforts in changing the scripts often confirm the dominance of existing, sexist marriage rituals.