S. Korean Police Privately Investigate PM Over Martial Law Imposition

( MENAFN - Nam News Network) SEOUL, Dec 20 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korean police, privately investigated Prime Minister, Han Duck-soo, who became the acting president, following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol, over Yoon's martial law imposition that was revoked by the National Assembly, it was reported earlier today.– NNN-YONHAP

