Scientists Discover Twin Stars For First Time Near Black Hole In Center Of Our Galaxy
12/20/2024 12:09:28 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Scientists from the University of Cologne have, for the first
time, recorded a binary star system that orbits a supermassive
black hole at the center of our galaxy. The discovery was announced
by The Conversation portal, Azernews reports.
The binary star system, named D9, is a unique formation located
near the very center of the Milky Way, close to the black hole
Sagittarius A. This black hole, situated about 27,000 light-years
from Earth, has a diameter of roughly 23.5 million kilometers.
Despite the vast distances involved, astronomers were able to
detect and closely study the movement of the stars in this system
using methods based on the Doppler effect.
Binary star systems are crucial for astronomers because their
orbital movements can provide precise information about the mass
and characteristics of each star. In the case of the D9 system, by
observing the orbits of the stars, the researchers were able to
determine that the system is about 2.7 million years old. This
suggests that the D9 stars did not form in the extreme conditions
around the black hole but may have been captured by its gravity
relatively recently.
The findings offer valuable insights into how supermassive black
holes influence stars, including ultrafast ones that travel at
speeds greater than 1,000 kilometers per second. Astronomers
hypothesize that such stars could have been ejected from binary
systems if they ventured too close to a black hole, highlighting
the intense gravitational forces at play.
Scientists hope that continued research on the D9 system will
unlock further knowledge about gravitational interactions near
supermassive black holes, shedding light on the dynamics of star
formation and the complex relationships between black holes and
their surrounding environments. This discovery opens new doors to
understanding the structure and behavior of our galaxy, potentially
revealing other hidden phenomena in the heart of the Milky Way.
