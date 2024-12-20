Civil Protection Coalition: Shmyhal Holds Meeting With Ministers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal convened a meeting to discuss practical steps for the establishment and operation of the Civil Protection Coalition.

According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal reported this on Telegram .

The meeting included Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Internal Affairs, Health, and Education and Science, Heads of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development and the State Emergency Service.

Shmyhal recalled the agreement on the Coalition's creation during his October 2023 visit to Helsinki, where Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo pledged Finland's leadership in the initiative.

Shmyhal expressed gratitude for Finland's active support and leadership. He also noted that Ukraine expects the coalition to include not only European countries but also states from other continents.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, since 2022, the number of protective facilities in Ukraine has tripled, reaching over 62,000 shelters.

's PM

Efforts are focused on improving existing shelters and constructing new ones, particularly in medical institutions and educational facilities. Inspired by Finland's model, the shelters will combine high protection standards with dual-purpose functionality.

The Prime Minister also added that relevant ministries are already drafting a long-term strategy to prioritize this effort.

"This is an unconditional priority for our government," he emphasized.

As previously reported, Ukraine and Finland have formally initiated the Civil Protection Coalition to build a modern shelter system.