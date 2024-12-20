Five People Injured As Russian Ballistic Missile Hit Residential Building In Kryvyi Rih

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian ballistic missile hit a residential two-story building in Kryvyi Rih, injuring five people, including a 15-year-old girl.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy hit a residential two-story building with a ballistic missile. The emergency rescue operation has been completed. The current tally of casualties includes five individuals: a 15-year-old girl, two men aged 38 and 49, and two women aged 30 and 82. Two of them were rescued from the rubble by patrol and the State Emergency Service. Their condition is of moderate severity,” he wrote.

The official also noted that numerous high-rise buildings and private residences have sustained damage in the vicinity.

As reported, on the evening of December 19, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih, and a missile hit a residential building.