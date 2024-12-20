Despite Reforms J&K's Health Sector Continues To Face Challenges

AIIMS Jammu, which started its operations in August this year, is expected to become fully operational in the coming year, while AIIMS Awantipora in Kashmir is projected to be completed by June 2025, with operations starting shortly thereafter.

The has added 2,000 medical seats across Jammu and Kashmir to address the shortage of doctors and has upgraded health facilities. Primary Health Centres (PHCs) have been elevated to Sub-District Hospitals (SDHs) to meet Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS).

The objective of these upgrades is to provide quality and affordable healthcare services at people's doorsteps by optimising existing facilities and creating new ones.

The initiation of dialysis centres at district and sub-district hospitals has been a commendable step, directly benefiting the public. Separate geriatric wards have also been introduced to ensure better care for elderly patients.

J&K has made notable progress in the elimination of tuberculosis, and the region is expected to be declared TB-free next year.

The much-anticipated Cancer Institute in Jammu became fully operational this year, providing critical services to patients in the Jammu division. Certain procedures were also conducted for the first time in J&K hospitals this year.

A 300-bedded, high-tech Bone and Joint (B&J) Hospital was made functional in Jammu, while the new building at Srinagar's B&J Hospital is expected to be completed within the next 2-3 months. Construction on a new block at LD Hospital is set to begin soon.

Chemotherapy units have been established in all district hospitals, benefiting hundreds of patients. Digital payment and“scan and share” facilities have also been extended to all hospitals in J&K, which have improved efficiency across the region.

The government plans to start a medical university at SKIMS, under which all medical colleges will operate. This initiative is expected to be a major milestone in the health sector.

Challenges

Despite infrastructure-focused reforms, Jammu and Kashmir continues to face health challenges. The population is grappling with the dual burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Emerging communicable diseases, such as Ebola, bird flu, swine flu, Zika virus, and dengue pose persistent threats. Dengue, in particular, has become a major challenge, with thousands of cases reported annually, especially in Jammu.

Non-communicable diseases such as anaemia, hypertension, diabetes, cancer, heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, obesity and mental health disorders are also on the rise.

At least 7.8% of the population in J&K and Ladakh currently suffers from diabetes, while over 10.5% are in the prediabetic stage. Experts said the rise in such cases is due to lifestyle changes and the adoption of Western diets.

Doctors called for adopting a healthy lifestyle, including regular physical activity, a balanced diet and avoiding smoking. Addressing environmental pollution and ensuring access to clean water are also critical, according to them.

Anaemia continues to be a challenge, particularly among women and children, primarily due to nutritional deficiencies and a lack of awareness about menstrual health.

Drug abuse and mental health

Drug abuse continues to plague the region, with an estimated 13.5 lakh people consuming drugs, including over 5 lakh opioid addicts, according to a parliamentary report.

Intravenous drug use has increased, which exposes a person to severe health risks. However, emerging addiction treatment facilities are proving to be a beacon of hope for those seeking recovery.

Mental health issues are also on the rise, with thousands of calls received on helplines over the past two years. Virtual autism has become a growing concern among children who spend excessive time on screens.

Infrastructure needs

J&K Health Minister Sakina Itoo acknowledged the region's lagging health infrastructure and has called for urgent upgrades.

The region has just two PET scan machines (one each at SKIMS and GMC Jammu), which is insufficient given the increasing number of cancer cases. No MRI or radiotherapy facilities are available at the new medical colleges or district hospitals.

CT scan and ultrasound facilities are absent in most sub-district hospitals and Community Health Centres. There is also an urgent need for specialist doctors at district hospitals to reduce the burden on tertiary care facilities, where 50% of cases could be managed locally.

Recruitment challenges

Nearly 60% of positions at SKIMS remain vacant, along with thousands of posts in the Health and Medical Education Department and the Directorate of Health Services in both Kashmir and Jammu.

At many hospitals, essential equipment lies defunct due to a lack of technicians. Filling these vacancies is critical to improving healthcare delivery in J&K .

