J&K Bank Commissions New Branch At Ramnagri, Shopian

Deputy Commissioner (Shopian) Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar inaugurated the branch in presence of the Bank's General Manager and Divisional Head (Kashmir) Shabir Ahmad, Zonal Head (Pulwama) Shaista Manzoor and both Cluster Heads. The opening witnessed the participation of a good gathering of valuable customers, prominent citizens and local residents.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Shopian commended J&K Bank for its commitment to the financial empowerment of the people, particularly in the remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed gratitude to the Bank for extending state-of-the-art banking facilities to the residents of Ramnagri, enabling them to access modern financial services conveniently.

Addressing the gathering, Divisional Head (Kashmir) Shabir Ahmad reaffirmed the Bank's mission to promote financial inclusion and economic growth across all regions.“We are committed to serve the people of J&K by bringing modern banking services to their doorsteps, even in the most far-flung areas. This new branch is another step in our journey to empower people and support their economic aspirations,” he said.

He urged the participants to avail all the products and services tailored to meet their financial requirements.



The newly inaugurated branch is equipped with advanced banking infrastructure to cater to the diverse financial needs of the local population including deposit and loan facilities and all other digital banking services.



The participants expressed their appreciation for the Bank's proactive approach and promised their full support and cooperation to the Bank.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now