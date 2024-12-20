Sweden Tightens Laws On Asylum And Labor Migration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Swedish government, in cooperation with the Sweden Democrats, has proposed significant changes to the laws regarding asylum applications and work permits, Azernews reports.

Under the proposed reforms, individuals whose asylum applications are denied will only be able to submit a new application after five years and only after leaving Sweden. Migration Johan Forssell explained that the purpose of this reform is to close loopholes that allow rejected asylum seekers to evade the law by hiding and reapplying shortly after being denied.

Additionally, the proposal includes an extension of the ban on returning to the Schengen area from one year to five years for those who fail to comply with the requirement to leave the country. Another key change involves eliminating the possibility for asylum seekers to obtain a work permit without leaving Sweden. The government believes this will prevent abuse of the system, particularly by those seeking low-skilled jobs under the guise of asylum.

Forssell emphasized that Sweden is in need of skilled professionals and that labor migration should be conducted in accordance with well-defined rules. To further strengthen the system, the government has already increased the minimum salary requirement for work permits to 28,000 kronor per month, targeting higher-skilled workers and ensuring that the labor market is not flooded with low-skilled migrants.

These changes are expected to take effect in April 2025. The government's approach aims to balance the need for labor migration to meet economic demands while also tightening regulations to ensure that the asylum and work permit systems are not exploited. The proposals have sparked debate, with critics arguing that the measures could undermine Sweden's reputation as a haven for refugees, while supporters contend that these changes are necessary to maintain the integrity of the immigration system.