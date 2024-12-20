Sweden Tightens Laws On Asylum And Labor Migration
Date
12/20/2024 12:09:27 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Swedish government, in cooperation with the Sweden
Democrats, has proposed significant changes to the laws regarding
asylum applications and work permits, Azernews
reports.
Under the proposed reforms, individuals whose asylum
applications are denied will only be able to submit a new
application after five years and only after leaving Sweden.
Migration Minister Johan Forssell explained that the purpose of
this reform is to close legal loopholes that allow rejected asylum
seekers to evade the law by hiding and reapplying shortly after
being denied.
Additionally, the proposal includes an extension of the ban on
returning to the Schengen area from one year to five years for
those who fail to comply with the requirement to leave the country.
Another key change involves eliminating the possibility for asylum
seekers to obtain a work permit without leaving Sweden. The
government believes this will prevent abuse of the system,
particularly by those seeking low-skilled jobs under the guise of
asylum.
Forssell emphasized that Sweden is in need of skilled
professionals and that labor migration should be conducted in
accordance with well-defined rules. To further strengthen the
system, the government has already increased the minimum salary
requirement for work permits to 28,000 kronor per month, targeting
higher-skilled workers and ensuring that the labor market is not
flooded with low-skilled migrants.
These changes are expected to take effect in April 2025. The
government's approach aims to balance the need for labor migration
to meet economic demands while also tightening regulations to
ensure that the asylum and work permit systems are not exploited.
The proposals have sparked debate, with critics arguing that the
measures could undermine Sweden's reputation as a haven for
refugees, while supporters contend that these changes are necessary
to maintain the integrity of the immigration system.
MENAFN20122024000195011045ID1109014984
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.