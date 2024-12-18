Disney Removes Transgender Dialogues From Pixar's 'Win Or Lose' Series Here Is Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) has announced that it has removed transgender dialogues from its upcoming series 'Win or Lose' which will be released in February 2025. The animated series which is directed, written and executive produced by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, and produced by David Lally will have some dialogue referring to gender identity removed from the series, the company has said.

The animated sports-themed series focuses on a middle school softball team during the week before their championship game, with each episode narrated from the point of view of a different character.

Why did Disney remove the transgender dialogues from 'Win or Lose'?

A Disney spokesperson while issuing a statement to The Hollywood Reporter explained,“When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognise that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline.”

The report further added , the character will still appear in the show, but some dialogue referring to gender identity will be removed. Reports also said the dialogue which will be removed appear in one of the final episodes of the series.



A source familiar with Win or Lose revealed that the studio decided to make this change several months ago, as reported by THR.

Chanel Stewart , an 18-year-old transgender actor who voiced the transgender character in the series, expressed her feeling and said she is "very disheartened." In an interview with entertainment news outlet Deadline, she shared her initial excitement upon receiving the script, seeing it as a chance to uplift other transgender youth. "I knew this would be a very important conversation. Trans stories matter, and they deserve to be heard," she said as quoted by Deadline.





Earlier in April this year, while speaking to CNBC, Disney CEO Bob Iger had said that said his company is not interested in sending messages in its movies and TV shows. "Infusing messaging is not what we're up to. We need to be entertaining, he told CNBC.