Alcohol-Related Deaths In England Reach Record Levels

(MENAFN- AzerNews) There has been a significant increase in alcohol-related deaths in England over the past four years, Azernews reports.

In 2023, more than 8,200 people died in England due to alcohol consumption. This represents a 42 percent increase compared to 2019. The highest mortality rates were recorded in the northeastern region of the country.

In response to these alarming statistics, the British Alcohol Health Alliance has proposed the introduction of a minimum price per unit of alcohol, similar to the policy implemented in Scotland, in an effort to curb alcohol consumption. Research in Scotland has shown that this policy can effectively reduce alcohol-related harm by making alcohol less affordable, particularly for heavy drinkers.

The UK government has labeled the rising death toll as unacceptable, acknowledging the need for stronger measures. Officials indicated that public health priorities would be central to England's 10-year National Health Service (NHS) plan, which is expected to address the country's growing health challenges, including those related to alcohol misuse.

The rise in alcohol-related deaths reflects broader public health concerns, including the strain on the NHS, mental health issues, and social problems linked to alcohol abuse. Health experts warn that without significant intervention, the number of alcohol-related deaths could continue to rise, further burdening healthcare systems and communities across England.